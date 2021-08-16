Temporary evening restrictions on Tay Road Bridge during surveying work

The Tay Road Bridge will close for eight hours on Monday night until Tuesday morning for surveying works.

These works will be carried out on the southbound carriageway, meaning it will be closed from 10pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.

The bridge will have temporary lane restrictions for short periods during the night.

Drivers should expect some delays during the surveying work on the Tay Road Bridge.

Public Notice – We are carrying out Surveying Works on the South Bound Carriageway tonight between 22:00 – 06:00. As a result, the bridge will have temporary lane restrictions for short periods throughout this time. Apologies for any inconvenience — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) August 16, 2021

Some restrictions were in place earlier on Monday for gully cleaning.

Drivers are advised to take care while crossing the bridge during the maintenance works.

If a vehicle breaks down on the bridge or if drivers require any assistance on the crossing, they are encouraged to call for help on 01382 433044 and press Option 0 for emergency assistance when prompted.