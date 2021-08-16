Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Attila Sekerlioglu: St Johnstone have a 50/50 chance against ‘team in transition’ LASK

By Eric Nicolson
August 16 2021, 10.30pm
Mamoudou Karamoko of LASK and former St Johnstone star Attila Sekerlioglu.
Mamoudou Karamoko of LASK and former St Johnstone star Attila Sekerlioglu.

St Johnstone may be coming up against a club with a much bigger budget and a more impressive European pedigree than them later this week.

But former Perth fans’ favourite, Attila Sekerlioglu, gives his old club a 50/50 chance of claiming a place in the Europa Conference League group stage at the expense of LASK.

Sekerlioglu, who was a promotion-winner with Saints under Paul Sturrock, believes the turnover of Linz players in the summer will work in the McDiarmid Park side’s favour.

Attila Sekerlioglu in action for Saints.

“LASK are a team in transition,” he said. “They have had to bring in players to replace important ones who have moved on to Germany and the Netherlands.

“Their captain and central defender, Gernot Trauner, signed a four-year deal with Feyenoord last month. He had made more than 200 appearances and is an Austrian international.

New-look defence

“They have also lost right back Reinhold Ranftl to Schalke 04 in Germany. He has been capped for Austria as well and had been with the club for six seasons.

“So there is a new look to their defence this season.

“The winger Dominik Reiter has moved to rival club SCR Altach. He was very fast and will be another player they will miss.

“Up front they have a young French striker, Mamoudou Karamoko, who scored twice in the last game against Vojvodina.

Peter Michorl playing against PSV Eindhoven in 2019.

“In midfield they have Peter Michorl, who came from my old team Wien six years ago. He scored the winner away in Serbia.

“He is 26, mobile and has a very good shot from distance. He takes the corners and free-kicks where LASK can create dangerous situations.”

Sekerlioglu, who spent several years with Austria Vienna before signing for Saints in 1995, explained that Thursday’s match will be a battle of teams with similar formations and game plans.

“LASK play 3-4-3 and like a pressing game,” he said. “St Johnstone will have to be ready for that.

“Like my old club in Scotland, they usually do well in big games.

“I think it is 50/50 which team will progress. It is hard to call.

“But I hope St Johnstone win. Why not?

“The newspapers here are pointing out Saints have drawn their first two league games and went out to Galatasaray.

“That was disappointing but they have a huge budget compared to Saints.

“Their starlight is fading because they have a lot of older players now. But I thought Saints played very well in both games.

Shaun Rooney could be key for Saints

“I thought Shaun Rooney, who scored the cup final goals, gave Galatasaray problems going forward when he came on. He might do the same against LASK.

“LASK have had some very good results in European football over the last two or three years, beating clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg and draw with Tottenham.

“Their budget will be much bigger than St Johnstone’s, maybe 15 million Euros compared to 1.5 million?

“If you get into the group stages you get around three million Euros from Uefa and there are tickets, television and advertising sales as well.

“That is money both these clubs would definitely like to get.”

LASK’s 6-1 victory against Serbian opposition last week was impressive but they were beaten 3-1 at home by Sturm Graz in the league on Sunday.

“LASK are usually one of the top four or five teams in Austria but they had to come up through the divisions again when they got into financial trouble a few years ago,” said Sekerlioglu, who is a scout in Austria for Bayern Munich.

“Last season they were ahead of Salzburg Red Bull at the top of the league before having points deducted when a video showed all their players training together a few weeks ahead of the season when Covid rules meant teams should only train in small groups.

“Now their stadium is being reconstructed to hold 20,000 fans.

“So the game has been moved to Klagenfurt’s Wothersee Stadium, which holds 30,000 and was built for the 2008 Euros. It is a very nice ground.

“It is close to the lake, where beach volleyball tournaments have often been held.

“It is a pity St Johnstone fans won’t be there to experience it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]