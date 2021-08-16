Attila Sekerlioglu: St Johnstone have a 50/50 chance against ‘team in transition’ LASK

St Johnstone may be coming up against a club with a much bigger budget and a more impressive European pedigree than them later this week.

But former Perth fans’ favourite, Attila Sekerlioglu, gives his old club a 50/50 chance of claiming a place in the Europa Conference League group stage at the expense of LASK.

Sekerlioglu, who was a promotion-winner with Saints under Paul Sturrock, believes the turnover of Linz players in the summer will work in the McDiarmid Park side’s favour.

“LASK are a team in transition,” he said. “They have had to bring in players to replace important ones who have moved on to Germany and the Netherlands.

“Their captain and central defender, Gernot Trauner, signed a four-year deal with Feyenoord last month. He had made more than 200 appearances and is an Austrian international.

New-look defence

“They have also lost right back Reinhold Ranftl to Schalke 04 in Germany. He has been capped for Austria as well and had been with the club for six seasons.

“So there is a new look to their defence this season.

“The winger Dominik Reiter has moved to rival club SCR Altach. He was very fast and will be another player they will miss.

“Up front they have a young French striker, Mamoudou Karamoko, who scored twice in the last game against Vojvodina.

“In midfield they have Peter Michorl, who came from my old team Wien six years ago. He scored the winner away in Serbia.

“He is 26, mobile and has a very good shot from distance. He takes the corners and free-kicks where LASK can create dangerous situations.”

Sekerlioglu, who spent several years with Austria Vienna before signing for Saints in 1995, explained that Thursday’s match will be a battle of teams with similar formations and game plans.

“LASK play 3-4-3 and like a pressing game,” he said. “St Johnstone will have to be ready for that.

“Like my old club in Scotland, they usually do well in big games.

“I think it is 50/50 which team will progress. It is hard to call.

“But I hope St Johnstone win. Why not?

“The newspapers here are pointing out Saints have drawn their first two league games and went out to Galatasaray.

“That was disappointing but they have a huge budget compared to Saints.

“Their starlight is fading because they have a lot of older players now. But I thought Saints played very well in both games.

Shaun Rooney could be key for Saints

“I thought Shaun Rooney, who scored the cup final goals, gave Galatasaray problems going forward when he came on. He might do the same against LASK.

“LASK have had some very good results in European football over the last two or three years, beating clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg and draw with Tottenham.

“Their budget will be much bigger than St Johnstone’s, maybe 15 million Euros compared to 1.5 million?

“If you get into the group stages you get around three million Euros from Uefa and there are tickets, television and advertising sales as well.

“That is money both these clubs would definitely like to get.”

LASK’s 6-1 victory against Serbian opposition last week was impressive but they were beaten 3-1 at home by Sturm Graz in the league on Sunday.

“LASK are usually one of the top four or five teams in Austria but they had to come up through the divisions again when they got into financial trouble a few years ago,” said Sekerlioglu, who is a scout in Austria for Bayern Munich.

“Last season they were ahead of Salzburg Red Bull at the top of the league before having points deducted when a video showed all their players training together a few weeks ahead of the season when Covid rules meant teams should only train in small groups.

“Now their stadium is being reconstructed to hold 20,000 fans.

“So the game has been moved to Klagenfurt’s Wothersee Stadium, which holds 30,000 and was built for the 2008 Euros. It is a very nice ground.

“It is close to the lake, where beach volleyball tournaments have often been held.

“It is a pity St Johnstone fans won’t be there to experience it.”