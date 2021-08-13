Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

No home advantage for St Johnstone’s Austrian opponents, LASK

By Eric Nicolson
August 13 2021, 5.23pm
LASK drew with Spurs.
LASK won’t have home ground advantage when they play St Johnstone in the Europa Conference League play-off round first leg next week.

With work being carried out at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, the game will be moved to Klagenfurt.

That was the venue for their 6-1 thrashing of FK Vodjvodina to set-up the clash with Saints on Thursday night.

There were only 1,200 LASK supporters in the 30,000 capacity stadium.

And now the club have arranged free buses for the three-hour trip across Austria in a bid to aid the players’ bid to get past Saints and into the lucrative group stage.

Meanwhile, former Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick is reportedly interesting Callum Davidson after being released by Norwich City.

