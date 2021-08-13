No home advantage for St Johnstone’s Austrian opponents, LASK

LASK won’t have home ground advantage when they play St Johnstone in the Europa Conference League play-off round first leg next week.

With work being carried out at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, the game will be moved to Klagenfurt.

That was the venue for their 6-1 thrashing of FK Vodjvodina to set-up the clash with Saints on Thursday night.

There were only 1,200 LASK supporters in the 30,000 capacity stadium.

And now the club have arranged free buses for the three-hour trip across Austria in a bid to aid the players’ bid to get past Saints and into the lucrative group stage.

Meanwhile, former Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick is reportedly interesting Callum Davidson after being released by Norwich City.