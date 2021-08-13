Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Arbroath ace Nicky Low: I can’t wait to face St Johnstone star Ali McCann before his big-money move

By Ewan Smith
August 13 2021, 5.25pm
Nicky Low will face Ali McCann as Arbroath take on St Johnstone on Sunday
Nicky Low can’t wait to face Ali McCann on Sunday because he’s convinced the St Johnstone star is on the brink of greatness.

McCann, 21, has excelled for Saints over the last two years and his stock has risen considerably with his outstanding performances against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He has also made an impact on the international stage with a goal in five caps and has been linked with both Celtic and Stoke City in recent months.

It seems only a matter of time before McCann takes the next step in a glittering career.

And former Dundee and Aberdeen star Low believes a move could be imminent.

Low will come up against McCann as Arbroath take on cup-double winners St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup on Sunday.

Nicky Low insists Ali McCann was outstanding against Galatasaray

Low tips Ali McCann for big move

“St Johnstone won’t thank me for saying this but it’s only a matter of time before McCann gets a big move,” said Low.

“He is an absolutely brilliant player. He’s very fit, buzzes round the whole park and can do both sides of the game.

“After St Johnstone’s first leg in Galatasaray, I messaged the Arbroath players’ WhatsApp group chat to say he was absolutely tremendous.

“He’s only 21 but look at what he has achieved.

“He has picked up two major trophies. He has also made the breakthrough at international level with Northern Ireland.

“Some brilliant footballers go their entire career without winning a medal but Ali already has his.

“A big move is just around the corner.

“It could be in this window but, if not, the next transfer window.

“He is only going to get better and is the sort of player I want to test myself against.

“I could go and play the game with my pals and stroll it but I don’t want an easy time.

Arbroath star Nicky Low is keen to test himself against the best

“I want to play against top players like McCann.

“He and the rest of the St Johnstone players who have played consistently well over the last ten years.

“You always want to see where you are and I can’t wait for Sunday.”

Low hopes to make St Johnstone pay for penalty miss

Arbroath haven’t beaten St Johnstone for 35 years.

But they go into Sunday’s clash hoping to cause an upset against Callum Davidson’s all-conquering Perth side.

Low spent last week beating himself up over a penalty miss in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

But he scored the crucial penalty in the 3-2 win over Kelty Hearts that clinched the last 16 clash with Saints.

“I’ve felt rubbish all week because all I could think about was the penalty miss,” said Low.

“When I pick it apart it was probably my best game in an Arbroath shirt.

“It never feels that way when you miss a penalty and don’t win a game. But I’m confident I’ll score my next one.”

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Callum Davidson has created an unbelievable fairytale story at St Johnstone

 

