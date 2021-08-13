Arbroath ace Nicky Low: I can’t wait to face St Johnstone star Ali McCann before his big-money move

Nicky Low can’t wait to face Ali McCann on Sunday because he’s convinced the St Johnstone star is on the brink of greatness.

McCann, 21, has excelled for Saints over the last two years and his stock has risen considerably with his outstanding performances against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He has also made an impact on the international stage with a goal in five caps and has been linked with both Celtic and Stoke City in recent months.

It seems only a matter of time before McCann takes the next step in a glittering career.

And former Dundee and Aberdeen star Low believes a move could be imminent.

Low will come up against McCann as Arbroath take on cup-double winners St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup on Sunday.

Low tips Ali McCann for big move

“St Johnstone won’t thank me for saying this but it’s only a matter of time before McCann gets a big move,” said Low.

“He is an absolutely brilliant player. He’s very fit, buzzes round the whole park and can do both sides of the game.

“After St Johnstone’s first leg in Galatasaray, I messaged the Arbroath players’ WhatsApp group chat to say he was absolutely tremendous.

“He’s only 21 but look at what he has achieved.

“He has picked up two major trophies. He has also made the breakthrough at international level with Northern Ireland.

Ali McCann starts again for Northern Ireland tonight in their friendly against Ukraine. The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event. https://t.co/nQq8yUFTCT — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) June 3, 2021

“Some brilliant footballers go their entire career without winning a medal but Ali already has his.

“A big move is just around the corner.

“It could be in this window but, if not, the next transfer window.

“He is only going to get better and is the sort of player I want to test myself against.

“I could go and play the game with my pals and stroll it but I don’t want an easy time.

“I want to play against top players like McCann.

“He and the rest of the St Johnstone players who have played consistently well over the last ten years.

“You always want to see where you are and I can’t wait for Sunday.”

Low hopes to make St Johnstone pay for penalty miss

Arbroath haven’t beaten St Johnstone for 35 years.

But they go into Sunday’s clash hoping to cause an upset against Callum Davidson’s all-conquering Perth side.

Low spent last week beating himself up over a penalty miss in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

But he scored the crucial penalty in the 3-2 win over Kelty Hearts that clinched the last 16 clash with Saints.

“I’ve felt rubbish all week because all I could think about was the penalty miss,” said Low.

“When I pick it apart it was probably my best game in an Arbroath shirt.

“It never feels that way when you miss a penalty and don’t win a game. But I’m confident I’ll score my next one.”