Arbroath 1 St Johnstone 4: Cup double hero David Wotherspoon helps Saints claim four goal win at Arbroath

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon became a media darling when he gave an emotional interview moments after clinching a cup double at Hampden.

Wotherspoon broke down on BBC as he described how it felt to become a history-maker at the club he has served for seven years.

But after netting two goals in a 4-1 win at Arbroath on Wednesday, there are still more chapters to write in Spoony’s St Johnstone story.

An emotional interview that brought tears to many 😢 👆🏼Top Six Finishes x7

🇪🇺 European Football x5

🏆 Scottish Cup x2

🏆 League Cup x1 David Wotherspoon will go down as the greatest player to play for this club. pic.twitter.com/CLkRxj9C6F — St. Johnstone FC News ★★ (@sjfcnews) May 23, 2021

Arbroath ran the rule over two trialists.

Hearts defender Chris Hamilton and former Ghana under-20 international Tone Gabriel both started.

Hamilton could provide cover for the injured Jason Thomson at right wing-back.

And Gayfield boss Dick Campbell has is keen to add more attacking threat as he seeks at least two more signings.

St Johnstone are also set to add to their squad with boss Callum Davidson revealing earlier this week new arrivals could be imminent.

However, Davidson faces a battle to keep his double cup-winning squad in tact with Rotheringham ready to make an improved offer to sign goalscoring hero Shaun Rooney.

Cup hero Rooney impressed

Rooney was at the heart of the Saints defence last night and looked as hungry and committed as ever.

New signings Reece Devine and Hayden Muller were given a start at a sun-kissed Gayfield.

Arbroath dominated the first period and Saints had keeper Elliot Parish to thank for twice keeping Michael McKenna out.

Parish turned over McKenna’s 20 yard effort before getting his fingertips to the midfielder’s header moments later.

St Johnstone were looking comfortable on the ball but rarely threatened Calum Antell’s goal.

Murray Davidson’s darting run into the box was blocked by Antell on 23 minutes.

But Callum Davidson’s side took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Rooney’s long throw found its’ way to Wotherspoon, who slotted in from six yards.

Red Lichties dominate early exchanges in second half

Arbroath took the game to Saints in the second period with David Gold cracking a low drive off the base of the post.

Dale Hilson then beat the offside trap only for his low effort to be turned away by Parish.

Parish was called into action again on 70 minutes as trialist Gabriel tried his luck from 20 yards.

But while Parish did well to turn that away he almost spilled a Dylan Paterson corner into his own net moments later.

Saints made Arbroath pay for failing to take their chances, with Wotherspoon again involved.

His corner was met by sub Jamie McCart who planted a downward header beyond Antell.

Spoony then curled home the third before Cammy Ballantyne latched onto a rebounded Chris Kane effort to complete the scoring for Saints.

But Arbroath fans were cheering late on as sub Harrison Clark found the top corner from 25 yards to make it 4-1.

Arbroath v St Johnstone starting line-ups

Arbroath: Antell; Chris Hamilton, Colin Hamilton, Little, Henderson, Paterson, Gold, McKenna, Hilson, Swankie, Gabriel. Subs: Gaston; Low, Stewart, Donnelly, Clark, Nouble, Craigen.

St Johnstone: Parish; Rooney, Muller, Booth, O’Halloran, Devine, Craig, Davidson, Bryson, Hendry, Wotherspoon. Subs: Clark; Kerr, Brown, McCann, Ballantyne, McCart, Northcott, May, Kane, Denham, Moreland.

Referee – Scott Lambie