Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Shaun Rooney: Rotherham United set to make fresh bid for St Johnstone cup hero

By Eric Nicolson
July 19 2021, 10.27pm
St Johnstone's Shaun Rooney.
Rotherham United are set to step-up their pursuit of St Johnstone cup hero Shaun Rooney by tabling a second official bid for the Perth defender.

The English League One side saw an initial offer of around £200,000 knocked back at the end of last month but are still keen to sign the man who scored the winning goals for Saints in both the Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup finals last season.

Courier Sport understands that their next offer is likely to be made this week.

Rooney has a year left on his contract and the McDiarmid Park club won’t let the fans’ favourite leave on the cheap.

Meanwhile, another man with just 12 months on his deal, Jason Kerr, hasn’t been distracted by recent transfer speculation.

The captain told Sky Sports: “It’s obviously flattering that a few of the boys are getting interest.

“But we’re at St Johnstone and we have a lot of important games coming up – in the league and in Europe.

“We’re fully focused on them.

“I love the club, I love what we’ve done and I’m hungry for more success.”

