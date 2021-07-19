Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers: ‘Injury made me mentally stronger and I’m ready to repay club after new deal’

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers says he’s ready to repay the faith shown in him after signing a new contract.

Chalmers has a penned a two-year extension at Tannadice until 2024 and is keen to prove what he is all about after injury curtailed the youngster’s season last time out.

The 21-year-old missed a large chunk of the campaign with an ankle problem – and a Tangerines side lacking in creativity clearly missed him, too.

Chalmers hopes to make up for lost time, saying he feels “mentally stronger” after a spell on the sidelines.

‘For my season to get shut down was tough’

“It was the first serious injury of my career,” the Scotland U/21 international said.

“Before I’d just had a few knocks and niggles along the way.

“It’s not ideal for any footballer to get injured but these things happen.

“It was difficult but I worked hard in the gym and tried to get back as soon as I could.

“I took the time that I needed.

“It was right after I got back from the U/21s as well so it was probably the worst time.

“I was confident and then for my season to get shut down was tough.

“I understood after I got the scan results it was going to take a while.

“I just had to deal with it and do what I could.

“It gives you a lot of time to reflect on things and become mentally stronger.”

Young winger feels he’s in the best place

With the confidence of new head coach Tam Courts, Chalmers believes he is in the right place to develop over the next three years.

He continued: “I think this is the best place for me at this moment in time to play my football.

“I’ve got the confidence of the manager and the staff.

“They know how good I can be, I just have to do it consistently.

“I’m delighted to get it done (signing a new contract).

“Hopefully I can repay the confidence the club have shown in me.

“As soon as I heard the club wanted to extend my deal I was just delighted and couldn’t wait to get it signed.”

Eleven is just a number for Logan

The kid wide man, who wore No 15 last term, says it’s a nice gesture to be handed the No 11 jersey for the new campaign.

However, for Chalmers, it is just number and he hopes his performances on the pitch are what justify his selection.

He added: “For me, a number doesn’t really mean anything. You have to go out and do it on the pitch.

“But it’s still a nice gesture from the club.

“I saw it when I came back for the first day of pre-season and, obviously, I was happy but it’s just a number.

“I think the manager’s style suits me and the team.

“We’ve got some really good footballers who want to get the ball down and attack.

“Also, though, I think it’s just as important we defend and make sure that side of it is all covered as well.”

New boss Tam courts Chalmers

And Chalmers admits he’s relishing working under Courts after a pre-season chat during his Scotland international duty.

The Dundonian added: “He managed to get to my U/21 game over the summer and we had a chat.

“He gave me a text after that saying I should be proud of myself.

“I saw him day one of pre-season and had more of a chat then.

“He said he’s excited to work with me and the team and is looking forward to the season ahead.”