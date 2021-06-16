Arbroath boss Dick Campbell targets four more signings to make it a Magnificent Seven at Gayfield

Dick Campbell is on the hunt for four more new Arbroath players to make it a Magnificent Seven of summer signings.

The Arbroath boss has already secured the signature of keeper Calum Antell, defender Liam Henderson and midfielder Nicky Low ahead of the new term.

The trio met up with the Gayfield side’s squad on Saturday as Arbroath resumed their pre-season training.

The team returned to training on Saturday at Letham and it was the first training session for our summer signings. Dick Campbell was joined by @Nicky_low18 who joins us permanently after a very impressive loan spell and goalkeeper @CalumAntell and defender @liam_hendo Welcome! pic.twitter.com/Ozs6mVDa4t — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) June 15, 2021

‘I’m looking to pull a rabbit out of the hat’

But Campbell hopes to have four more new faces in his squad ahead of the Championship opener against Inverness.

“I’m very active in the transfer market,” said Campbell.

“I’m really happy with the business we’ve done so far but I want another four players before the start of the season.

“We’ve added quality in goal, defence and midfield but I’ll still be looking to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

“Calum has played almost 150 games with Edinburgh City.

“If you ask any player at that club they will tell you the reason they got to the play-offs was because of his performances.

“He’s a quality keeper with a good reputation and he’ll be a valuable member of my squad.

“I like having two good keepers at the club. Derek has been very good for us but I don’t buy a No 1 and a No 2 keeper – both have to be capable.

“Calum had a few offers but was very willing to come here and his attitude so far has been spot on.

“He told me that in one session working with Rab Douglas it’s the hardest he’s worked in three years.

“Liam comes with a very impressive CV and has got great presence.

“He’s 6ft 3in, and very composed on the ball and was named in the SPFL League 2 Team of the Year.

Liam Henderson On Saturday our second signing of the summer @liam_hendo signed his new Arbroath contract after joining the club from Edinburgh City. Liam was named in the SPFL League Two Team of the Season and will wear the number 22 shirt this season. Welcome Liam! pic.twitter.com/4PyndiWqFs — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) June 15, 2021

“He’s also versatile and has played in a number of positions – centre midfield, on the left, on the left side of a defence and left centre back.

“My defence have been brilliant for me but they can’t go on forever.

“At 24, Liam adds a bit more competition in there.

“Nicky is a quality player that I’ve known since he was 19 and on loan at Forfar from Aberdeen.

“He’s 29 now but he has a tremendous appetite for the game and he showed in the final few games of last season what he can do for us.

“He had a major influence on the park and he can make a big impact at this level.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him again next season.”

Campbell excited for fans return to Gayfield

Meanwhile, Campbell is hoping Arbroath fans will be able to back their club in numbers next term if the proposed relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions goes ahead at the end of July.

Arbroath launched their season book sales on Tuesday morning – freezing renewal rates to ensure they have the cheapest ticket prices in the Championship.

“It would be the ultimate pleasure to see fans back at Gayfield,” added Campbell.

“It’s a horrible, horrible thing that they have missed out on what we have achieved over the last couple of years.

“I want them there, alongside me for all the games next year. I feed off the fans, the players feed off them. It’s not the same without them.”