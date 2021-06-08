Liam Henderson: I loved life in Australia but I’m buzzing to be at Arbroath

Liam Henderson’s football journey has taken him from Australia to Arbroath and he’d love to go back Down Under when he finishes playing.

Henderson has joined Red Lichties on a two year deal after signing from League Two side Edinburgh City.

And while the former Hearts youngster is determined to make his mark in the Championship, his experiences on and off the park during a six-month stint in Aussie side Stirling Lions in 2018 will live with him forever.

Arbroath FC are thrilled to announce that 24-year-old defender @liam_hendo has agreed to sign for the club for our 3rd season in the Scottish Championship. Read all about Liam and Manager Dick Campbell's thoughts here;https://t.co/vS40zvoChV Welcome to the club Liam! pic.twitter.com/xnoaso6V50 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 30, 2021

“Australia was an amazing experience,” said Henderson. “The lifestyle is incredible out there.

“Everyone is so chilled out, the sun shines and there are BBQs on the beach. It’s exactly what it says on the tin.

“Even the way people react to the football is different. No-one gets upset after games – they just all get together in the clubhouse and have a few drinks.

“The move there came out of nowhere.

“My old Hearts team-mate Gordon Smith was out there and he told me to send him a video of me playing that he sent around and I got a move to Stirling Lions.

“I made myself into a left-sided defender out in Australia and that has really helped me kick on since I came back.

Travelling

“I loved every minute of being in Australia and even had time to do some of the touristy things around Sydney such as the Blue Mountains before coming back home.

“There’s no doubt I’ll go back one day but I want to settle here and make an impact on the football and the move to Arbroath is perfect for me.”

Henderson scored 14 goals in 97 appearances for Edinburgh City and was voted their Player of the Year in 2020.

He is joining an Arbroath side that is riding high after clinching a third successive season in the Championship.

Ambitions

Their goal this term will be to establish their place in Scottish football’s second tier.

But manager Dick Campbell revealed last week he’d love to knock on the door of the Scottish Premiership.

“I saw the gaffer saying he’d love to take the team to the Scottish Premiership and I love that level of ambition,” said Henderson.

“You need to be ambitious and have big targets, otherwise it’s pointless playing.

“You might not always achieve your targets but if you aim high and drop down just below then you are still successful.

“I’m buzzing about the move. The gaffer spoke to me about signing and cracked a few jokes. He’s a big personality and someone with vast experience in the game.

“Arbroath have done really well over the last few years and I’m joining a good club, with good team-mates.

“I know a few of the boys from living in Edinburgh such as David Gold, Michael McKenna and James Craigen and we’ll have a really good car school – when restrictions allow.”