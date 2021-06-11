New Arbroath keeper Calum Antell: I scored 100 goals in a year and earned trial at Cardiff City

New Arbroath keeper Calum Antell has revealed how he started out as a prolific striker before settling on a career in goals.

The Welsh-born star has signed a one-year deal with the Gayfield side to become their third summer capture.

The former Hibernian youngster joins new arrivals Liam Henderson and ex-Dundee star Nicky Low.

Antell will now challenge Derek Gaston for the No 1 spot at Gayfield but began life as a goalscorer – netting 100 goals in one year and earning a trial at Cardiff.

“I’ve not always been a keeper,” said Antell. “I actually played as a striker until I was 14 for my local team in the Welsh valleys.

“My dad was the coach and I think that’s why I got a game!

“I actually scored something like 100 goals in one season but then decided I was better as a keeper.

“I was settled in goals until one day in a county match we were really short of outfield players.

“For one game only, I offered to go back in goal.

Cardiff trial

“A scout from Cardiff saw me at the game and offered me a trial on the basis of how I played as a striker.

“I confessed I was only up front for one game and was a much better keeper. I didn’t want to go there and get found out after a day.

“My background actually helps me in games. I can anticipate what striker will do in games and I feel comfortable with the ball at my feet.

“You always wonder if you’ll score a goal as a keeper and I tried it in my final game for Edinburgh City against Dumbarton in the play-offs.

“There had been quite a few recent incidents of keepers scoring or having an impact like Zander Clark did for St Johnstone so I went for it at the end.

ST JOHNSTONE EQUALISE IN THE 120TH MINUTE! 😱😱 Goalkeeper Zander Clark flicks it on and Chris Kane slots it home! 🔵⚪ Madness at Ibrox! 🤪#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/4AF77kmlVd — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 25, 2021

“I made connection with the ball and at the time I felt it was close.

“When I watched the replays back on BBC Alba, it was clear I’d gone up like a salmon and crashed down like a sack of potatoes!”

Antell, 28, ended a five year association with City after they narrowly lost out 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off final to Dumbarton.

He was planning to stay with the League Two side after being offered a new deal before the play-offs.

Three weeks later, with City failing to reach League One, the offer was withdrawn.

But he wait hook up with Henderson again and make an impact on the Championship with Arbroath next term.

“It’s sad how my time at Edinburgh City ended,” said Antell. “I was offered a new deal before the end of the season and then it was taken away from me.

“I was there for five years and played in their first ever SPFL game and played every minute of last season.

Dick Campbell

“For some reason my time was up but the move to Arbroath came up and I was delighted.

“I can’t wait to work with Dick Campbell. Everyone in Scottish football has heard of Dick and I’ve seen a lot of his speeches and interviews on social media.

“He’s also an excellent manager because what he has achieved at Arbroath is phenomenal. I can’t wait to get going.

“I know a few of the guys such as David Gold from our time at Hibs and Michael McKenna.

“We’ve also signed Hendo from Edinburgh City. He’s my best pal so it will be quite the car school when we’re allowed to do that again!”