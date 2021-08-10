Ali McCann: St Johnstone loved the Galatasaray boos but now they want McDiarmid Park celebrations

Running with your team-mates to a hostile corner of the Fatih Terim Stadium for a never-to-be-forgotten goal celebration was the sort of adrenaline rush few footballers get to savour.

But running with your team-mates to a joyous corner of McDiarmid Park to soak up the ecstasy of knocking Galatasaray out of the Europa League would top it.

An eerie mixture of jeers and silence was the soundtrack to St Johnstone’s famous first leg draw with the iconic Turkish club last week.

Chris Kane casually waving to a raging supporter there https://t.co/t3enqt7U6C — Stuart Taylor 🏆🏆 (@Taylor_sjfc) August 6, 2021

And 10,000 Perth supporters drinking in the greatest European result in the Perth side’s history would be the perfect follow-up, according to Ali McCann.

“It was crazy running to the corner celebrating after Jason (Kerr) scored the penalty when their fans were whistling and booing us,” said the Northern Ireland international.

“The whole thing over there was brilliant – the atmosphere, the stadium and the facilities.

“We managed to put in a great performance and one that the club and fans could be proud of. It has given us something to build on.

“A big crowd at McDiarmid would be unbelievable. I’m sure the fans will turn out because games like this don’t come round too often.

“It can only help us.

“I’d encourage anyone who is swithering about coming to the game to do so. You can’t beat a game like this.

“It’s going to be a great night and the lads are all buzzing for it.

“Hopefully we can put in another performance everyone can be proud of. If we do get through, it would be incredible.

“It would be a huge result for the club, the fans and the city.”

Proof that gap can be bridged

How big the step-up to Galatasaray’s level would prove to be and, more pertinently, whether Saints could cope with it, were great unknowns this time last week.

But there is now hard Istanbul evidence to suggest the gap can be bridged.

“We rode our luck early on but we played ourselves into the game, got a foot on the ball and became stronger and stronger,” said McCann.

“Conceding so quickly after scoring was disappointing but coming away with a 1-1 draw was still unbelievable.

“All of their players were good technically and comfortable on the ball. As the game grew on, we knew we could match them.

“They might have more possession and pop the ball around this week.

“But if we defend like we did last Thursday and hit them on the counter, I’m sure we will create chances.

“You want to put yourself up against the best and that is the only way you are going to get better.

“The lads all got the taste of it and want more. I’m certainly the same.”

Viral video

There’s a two-minute highlights package of McCann’s virtuoso performance in Turkey that has been viewed over 100,000 times on Twitter.

It’s a footballing certainty that the 21-year-old’s career will take him a lot higher than St Johnstone but it’s also a footballing certainty that his modesty will remain intact.

“I’m sure they have sped that video up because I can’t run that fast!” McCann joked.

“I was tiring towards the end over in Turkey but managed to dig it out and all the lads pulled together.

“I play my own game and just do what I do. The club is doing brilliantly at the moment and it is great to be part of that.

“Whatever happens on Thursday we still have another tie after it, whether the Europa League or Conference League.

“There is plenty to be excited about this season. We have a great blend of young and experienced players.”

