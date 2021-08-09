Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone granted permission to fill McDiarmid Park for Galatasaray game

By Eric Nicolson
August 9 2021, 11.16am Updated: August 9 2021, 4.36pm
There will be many more St Johnstone fans in the stands on Thursday night.
St Johnstone have been given permission to fill McDiarmid Park for Thursday night’s glamour Europa League clash with Galatasaray.

As expected, Perth and Kinross Council have agreed to the Perth club’s request to increase the capacity for the return leg of Europa League third round qualifier.

Saints set up the match perfectly with their 1-1 draw in Istanbul last week.

If they can finish the job of on home turf, it will be arguably the greatest European result in their history.

A council statement read: “Having received the application late last week from St Johnstone Football Club for a return to full capacity at Thursday’s match, we have reviewed this over the weekend.

“We are delighted to confirm that in line with guidance issued by the Scottish Government and in consultation with our partner organisations, such as Police Scotland, the club can operate at full capacity for the match.  We hope all the fans enjoy the match, stay safe and best of luck to the Saints!”

