St Johnstone granted permission to fill McDiarmid Park for Galatasaray game

St Johnstone have been given permission to fill McDiarmid Park for Thursday night’s glamour Europa League clash with Galatasaray.

As expected, Perth and Kinross Council have agreed to the Perth club’s request to increase the capacity for the return leg of Europa League third round qualifier.

Saints set up the match perfectly with their 1-1 draw in Istanbul last week.

If they can finish the job of on home turf, it will be arguably the greatest European result in their history.

We are delighted to announce that we have been approved to return to full capacity at McDiarmid Park. We would like to thank @PerthandKinross Council for their support. We will communicate all ticketing information as soon as it is confirmed. No away fans permitted.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/uvtJ6zEY5l — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 9, 2021

A council statement read: “Having received the application late last week from St Johnstone Football Club for a return to full capacity at Thursday’s match, we have reviewed this over the weekend.

“We are delighted to confirm that in line with guidance issued by the Scottish Government and in consultation with our partner organisations, such as Police Scotland, the club can operate at full capacity for the match. We hope all the fans enjoy the match, stay safe and best of luck to the Saints!”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.