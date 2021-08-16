News / Courts Guilty after trial: Dunfermline man who sexually abused teenagers remanded and placed on Sex Offenders Register By Ross Gardiner August 16 2021, 7.23pm Updated: August 16 2021, 8.24pm Gary Hempseed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. A Dunfermline man has been convicted of carrying out a campaign of sexual abuse against a trio of teenagers. Gary Hempseed was convicted of seven of the nine charges he faced, relating to three females, at the conclusion of a four-day trial. The majority of 14 jurors at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court agreed Hempseed was guilty and the former lorry driver was remanded in custody. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]