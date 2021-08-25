Firefighters called to blaze at Lochee block as residents forced to evacuate the building

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in Lochee this evening.

Several appliances were called to Yeaman’s Lane just before 6pm after a pile of rubbish was reportedly set on fire.

Neighbours were forced to exit out of the rear of the address as flames soared into the air just outside the main entrance.

Fire crews from Macalpine Road and Blackness Road assisted in tackling the blaze before standing down at around 7.38pm.

A police presence remains at the flats this evening as officers are situated at the front and rear of the block.

Police Scotland confirmed an inquiry will now be launched to establish the full circumstances.

Tenant, John Matthew, said he is “amazed” no one has been injured in the incident as he looked on at the extent of the damage.

He added: “The block was engulfed with smoke and the flames were soaring into the air just outside.

“I’m amazed no one has been injured. I heard shouting and came out my house thankfully everyone got out of the backdoor.

“The fire crews were on the scene extremely quickly but the extent of the damage is horrendous.

“Their was a pile of rubbish left here yesterday and it appears that is where the fire has been started.”

Aleksandra Czerwinska, said she evacuated the block with her two children.

She added: “There was just total panic when I saw the smoke. Everyone was shouting to get everyone else out.

“Thankfully everyone is ok but I fear what would have happened if this was the middle of the night.

“There was rubbish disposed of outside the building on Tuesday and that was where the fire was coming from – the flames were coming up the building.

“We do have some smoke damage in our bedroom and we’ve had to move out just because we didn’t want to be breathing that in.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at Yeaman’s Lane in Dundee shortly after 6.05pm on Wednesday, 25 August.

“The fire has been extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and nobody was injured.

“Inquiries will be carried out with the fire service to establish the full circumstances.”