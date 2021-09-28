Fife abuser who choked ex-partner with dressing gown cord spared prison

A Kinglassie thug will be supervised for years after he strangled his former partner with a dressing gown belt.

Blake Rawlison was placed under supervision for three years by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist after being convicted of a catalogue of abuse directed towards his former partner.

Jurors had found Rawlison, of Lochty Park, guilty of controlling behaviours and a brutal assault on the woman.

The 28-year-old was found to have engaged in a course of abusive behaviour between April and August in 2019 at properties in Church Street and Woodside Way in Glenrothes.

Between these dates, he repeatedly checked her phone without permission and demanded to see any text messages she received from other males.

Rawlison demanded details of people with whom she had been socialising and accused her of being unfaithful.

While she slept, Rawlison used her thumbprint to attempt to unlock her mobile and he demanded the password from her to unlock the device.

During this period, Rawlison seized the woman and dragged her, causing her head to hit the floor and leaving her injured.

Escalating abusive behaviour

Rawlison smashed household items and shouted and swore at his then-partner, who he has been ordered not to approach for two years.

He repeatedly left unwanted gifts at her home address and place of work and left unwanted gifts and a letter in her bedroom.

Abusive Rawlison sent her videos of himself crying, repeatedly loitered outside her home, watching her address.

He cut a key for her home without her knowledge and attempted to gain entry to the property.

Rawlison repeatedly phoned and texted his former partner and sent messages to her associates, repeatedly asked to speak with her and repeatedly asked to reconcile their relationship.

During this time, he followed her and made threats of violence towards her and another man.

Cord choke

A jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, had also found Rawlison guilty of assaulting the woman in 2017 with the belt from a dressing gown.

At a point in the latter half that year, Rawlison placed the cord around her neck at the property in Church Street and tightened it, restricting her breathing.

He was also found to have assaulted another man on Alexander Road in Glenrothes on July 31 2019.

Rawlison seized him by the body and punched his head, leaving him injured.

Sheriff Gilchrist placed Rawlison under supervision for three years and made a non-harassment order.

The sheriff added a conduct requirement which requires Rawlison to ready himself for the Caledonian Men’s Project – a rehabilitation programme for domestic abusers – by the time his first review comes around on February 4.