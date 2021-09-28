Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife abuser who choked ex-partner with dressing gown cord spared prison

By Alan Richardson
September 28 2021, 12.11pm
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Kinglassie thug will be supervised for years after he strangled his former partner with a dressing gown belt.

Blake Rawlison was placed under supervision for three years by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist after being convicted of a catalogue of abuse directed towards his former partner.

Jurors had found Rawlison, of Lochty Park, guilty of controlling behaviours and a brutal assault on the woman.

The 28-year-old was found to have engaged in a course of abusive behaviour between April and August in 2019 at properties in Church Street and Woodside Way in Glenrothes.

Between these dates, he repeatedly checked her phone without permission and demanded to see any text messages she received from other males.

Rawlison demanded details of people with whom she had been socialising and accused her of being unfaithful.

While she slept, Rawlison used her thumbprint to attempt to unlock her mobile and he demanded the password from her to unlock the device.

During this period, Rawlison seized the woman and dragged her, causing her head to hit the floor and leaving her injured.

Escalating abusive behaviour

Rawlison smashed household items and shouted and swore at his then-partner, who he has been ordered not to approach for two years.

He repeatedly left unwanted gifts at her home address and place of work and left unwanted gifts and a letter in her bedroom.

Abusive Rawlison sent her videos of himself crying, repeatedly loitered outside her home, watching her address.

He cut a key for her home without her knowledge and attempted to gain entry to the property.

Rawlison repeatedly phoned and texted his former partner and sent messages to her associates, repeatedly asked to speak with her and repeatedly asked to reconcile their relationship.

During this time, he followed her and made threats of violence towards her and another man.

Cord choke

A jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, had also found Rawlison guilty of assaulting the woman in 2017 with the belt from a dressing gown.

At a point in the latter half that year, Rawlison placed the cord around her neck at the property in Church Street and tightened it, restricting her breathing.

He was also found to have assaulted another man on Alexander Road in Glenrothes on July 31 2019.

Rawlison seized him by the body and punched his head, leaving him injured.

Sheriff Gilchrist placed Rawlison under supervision for three years and made a non-harassment order.

The sheriff added a conduct requirement which requires Rawlison to ready himself for the Caledonian Men’s Project – a rehabilitation programme for domestic abusers – by the time his first review comes around on February 4.

