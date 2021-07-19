Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two boys charged as fire crews battle blaze at abandoned Wellburn care home in Dundee

By James Simpson and Amie Flett
July 19 2021, 11.04am Updated: July 19 2021, 12.51pm
Two boys have been charged by police after the abandoned Wellburn House care home in Dundee went up in flames.

Emergency services were called to the derelict building off Liff Road at around 6.30am on Monday.

Fire crews have been tackling the blaze using a height appliance, and were still pumping water on to the site four hours after they were called to the scene.

Police at the scene of the fire at the old Wellburn care home.

No one has been injured.

Police have also been called – with officers blocking off a lane leading to the former care home.

Kerrie Scott, 46, of nearby Wellgrove Street, said she wasn’t surprised when she learned about the fire.

She said: “I got a couple texts from my neighbours to say Wellburn is on fire, I was like ‘oh well that’s no surprise.’

“The fire people have been there since 6.30am I believe.

“It’s taken them a long time to get the fire out, they’re still there and they’re still trying to get it out, it just keep re-igniting by the looks of things.”

‘It’s awful’

Kerrie, who lives just behind the building, is worried about the potential impact of the blaze on local people.

She added: “It’s awful. If that big building goes up, it’s going to affect us with the smoke and all the rest of it. It’s dangerous.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Monday July 19, police were called to the Liff Road area of Dundee following a report of a fire.

Crews using the height appliance to tackle the flames at Wellburn care home.

“Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Further inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after officers were called to the home earlier in July when youths were spotted climbing on to the roof.

Bid to demolish disused Dundee care home for housing

