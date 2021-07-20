Dundee police hunt pair who set fire to car in driveway of Fintry house

Police are appealing for information after two cars were set on fire in Dundee.

Officers are looking for two men in connection with one of the incidents – which so far, are not being linked.

The first incident took place on Thursday July 15 in Whitfield and the second in the early hours of the following day.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are investigating an incident of wilful fireraising on Finella Terrace, Dundee.

“This happened about 2.30am on Friday July 16.

Men left scene in getaway car

“A black Honda CR-V was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a house.

“Two men, described as both wearing black tops, one wearing black bottoms and the other wearing dark shorts and white shoes, were seen to run from the car and get into a waiting vehicle which then drove off.

“We are also investigating another similar incident nearby, involving a car being set on fire at the entrance to Middleton Wood to the north of Whitfield, about 1.35am on Thursday July 15.

“Unfortunately we have no further details regarding the car itself due to the damage caused.

“We are not formally linking these incidents at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak to an officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police reference is incident 0440 of July 16.