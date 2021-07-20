Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Dundee police hunt pair who set fire to car in driveway of Fintry house

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 20 2021, 3.17pm Updated: July 20 2021, 5.18pm
Police are appealing for information after two cars were set on fire in Dundee.

Officers are looking for two men in connection with one of the incidents – which so far, are not being linked.

The first incident took place on Thursday July 15 in Whitfield and the second in the early hours of the following day.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are investigating an incident of wilful fireraising on Finella Terrace, Dundee.

“This happened about 2.30am on Friday July 16.

Men left scene in getaway car

“A black Honda CR-V was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a house.

“Two men, described as both wearing black tops, one wearing black bottoms and the other wearing dark shorts and white shoes, were seen to run from the car and get into a waiting vehicle which then drove off.

“We are also investigating another similar incident nearby, involving a car being set on fire at the entrance to Middleton Wood to the north of Whitfield, about 1.35am on Thursday July 15.

Middleton Wood

“Unfortunately we have no further details regarding the car itself due to the damage caused.

“We are not formally linking these incidents at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak to an officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police reference is incident 0440 of July 16.

Torched car in Dundee prompts police and fire response

