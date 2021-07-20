Man arrested in connection with firearm possession after Dundee ‘road rage incident’

A man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm during a “road rage incident” in Dundee.

Armed police descended on Old Glamis Road on Monday night and arrested a 30-year-old man allegedly carrying a weapon.

Police said they initially responded to a report of a “road rage incident” at around 7.40pm, which later was reported to involve a man with a firearm.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested but a police presence remained in the street into Tuesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a road rage incident and subsequently, a man allegedly in possession of a firearm, on Old Glamis Road in Dundee around 7.40pm on Monday July 19.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended and a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”