News / Dundee

Drones to be deployed at Dundee Kingsway car meet to tackle anti-social behaviour

By Alasdair Clark
July 21 2021, 4.27pm Updated: July 21 2021, 6.09pm
Drones will be deployed at the Kingsway Car Meet
Police will be deploying drones at the car meet.

Police officers in Dundee will deploy drones from the force’s air support unit at a car meet planned for Kingsway Retail Park.

The drones will be used by officers to monitor the area at the Kingsway on Friday, July 23, for anti-social behaviour.

Police said previous meetings have generally been attended by well-behaved enthusiasts but added unfortunately there have been examples of anti-social behaviour and reckless driving linked to car meets.

Local anger

It comes after we reported how local residents expressed fears someone could be killed after a recent meeting at Camperdown.

Residents reported “boy racers” were revving their engines, making the area sound like a “war zone”.

One local resident said he had contacted the police on at least 15 occasions in recent weeks.

Drones to be deployed at Kingsway

Police Scotland said drones will be deployed as a result of these disturbances and incidents involving excess noise and deliberately reckless driving.

Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside Roads Policing Unit said: “These meetings are usually highly enjoyable events for those who attend with the correct intentions, but unfortunately there are often many who use them as an excuse to show off, behave dangerously or recklessly, and give no consideration to local residents or members of public who are not involved in the event.

“Any offending will be dealt with robustly, and with the additional assistance of the aerial drone unit, offenders will be quickly identified, traced and prosecuted.”

