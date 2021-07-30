Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
High-end Dundee bar that opened a week before the pandemic is ‘destroyed’

By James Simpson
July 30 2021, 2.27pm Updated: July 31 2021, 9.37am
Nola Dundee
Bosses behind one of Dundee’s newest hospitality venues say they have no idea when it will return after it was “destroyed” by the recent storm.

Nola Dundee on Union Street is trying to pick-up the pieces after the establishment was flooded during Tuesday night’s torrential rain.

The extent of the deluge in Nola Dundee.

The City of Discovery was bombarded with a month’s worth of rain in a matter of hours as staff frantically tried in vain to protect the business.

Macmerry 300, which runs a number of establishments in the area including Bird and Bear and Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent, are now assessing the long-term impact.

AJ McMenemy, operations director at Macmerry 300, confirmed Nola, Bird and Bear and Abandon Ship are now temporarily closed due to flooding.

‘It literally blew the storm covers off’

He added: “We are hopeful that Bird and Bear and Abandon Ship will open soon but Nola was ravaged by the flooding given its location in the basement.

“Nola literally opened a week before the pandemic started, given it’s a late night cocktail venue it has hardly been open over the course of the last 18 months.

Mixologist at Dundee’s Bird and Bear, Amy Carmichael, in Bird and Bear just a few weeks ago.

“When the rain hit on Tuesday night it was solid for about 45 minutes. It literally blew the storm covers off the drains.

“I had staff phoning me frantically from all the venues given the severity of the weather.

“We also have Franks on the Nethergate, the water was trying to come in the door but we managed to barricade the front door.

“The Bird and Bear was in around 2ft of water in the basement but thankfully the damage in both the premises in Whitehall Crescent is minor.”

Huge expense to reopen Union Street venue

AJ said they couldn’t put a timescale on when Nola would be returning as they estimate there could be £30,000 worth of work to get the venue up and running.

He added: “Fire crews were pumping for over five hours trying to get the water out.

“Scottish Water have now been out to ascertain the extent of the damage. We really don’t have any idea when we will open again.

Nola Dundee is currently undergoing a big clean-up operation.

“It was earmarked to reopen on August 9 given that’s when the Covid-19 restrictions were set to change.

“We were getting ourselves in a position to reopen then but I just can’t see that being feasible now.

“There is a big clean-up operation at the moment.

“The materials and installing of the floor in Nola was £10,000 alone and with all the rest of stock we reckon it could be around £30,000 ballpark to get it going again.”

