Design images reveal ‘game-changing’ upgrades to Broughty Ferry Esplanade to Monifieth

Design images have revealed what a major upgrade to the waterfront between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth could look like.

The £9 million project will likely start in autumn, possibly as early as October, and take around 18 months to complete.

It will see the area transformed into a more modern seafront with better access for pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Game-changer’ will boost area

A cycle route and path will be created through Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green to Windmill Gardens and the street connecting these, Mill Street, is to be shut to traffic.