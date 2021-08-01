News / Angus & The Mearns Design images reveal ‘game-changing’ upgrades to Broughty Ferry Esplanade to Monifieth By Jake Keith August 1 2021, 7.10am Updated: August 2 2021, 9.19am The Esplanade is to get a major revamp Design images have revealed what a major upgrade to the waterfront between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth could look like. The £9 million project will likely start in autumn, possibly as early as October, and take around 18 months to complete. It will see the area transformed into a more modern seafront with better access for pedestrians and cyclists. ‘Game-changer’ will boost area A cycle route and path will be created through Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green to Windmill Gardens and the street connecting these, Mill Street, is to be shut to traffic. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]