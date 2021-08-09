Dundee mums celebrate Night Fever in Kindred Clothing fashion project

Young mums across Dundee have been given a chance to learn a new skill – and create some bomb 70s style clothing – thanks to a new course.

Four young mums, and three young women, took part in the first ever Kindred Clothing course, earning an SQA-approved qualification in the eight-week programme.

Maisie Farrer, 23, who only started to make clothes during lockdown, said it had been a crazy experience.

“Being thrown into something like this, where it’s like you’ve got to go make your entire outfit in eight weeks it was such a challenge,” Maisie said.

“It’s been an incredible experience.

“I don’t think I’ve made a full outfit ever before, it’s always just been one or two bits. So this in itself has already given me so much.”

Taking inspiration from the Night Fever exhibition at the V&A, Maisie said she was “instantly drawn” to the Hacienda nightclub display.

She created a “roadwork inspired” outfit, taking elements of Keith Haring’s outline shape style artwork.

Working in the community

Run by Dundee-based charity Front Lounge since 2018, Kindred Clothing takes learners through basic sewing skills. It teaches women practical fashion photography skills and techniques to present themselves, their stories and their clothes.

In their first ever course, they knew they wanted to have childcare built into every aspect of it, allowing parents with young children to get involved.

Mum Cerrys Duke, 21, originally signed up to the programme so she could learn some basic sewing skills for her and four-year-old daughter Leila.

She said: “I’m excited that I’ve been able to come this far. It’s even better that it’s getting us a qualification.

“It’s been a really crazy experience and I didn’t expect it at all.

“I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

I fell in love with sewing

Meanwhile Chelsea French, 22, joined Kindred Clothing group in 2018, after falling in love with sewing.

“I love sewing – I’m obsessed with it, so I really liked that part. I’ve been sewing since the end of 2018,” she said.

“It’s been quite good getting to design the clothes – although that part was quite difficult for me, as I’m not really a creative person.

“But I hope to continue to work in fashion in some way as I’m absolutely in love with sewing.”

Chelsea was excited to get the opportunity to make matching outfits for her and daughter Kiera.

“This new project at V&A Dundee has been brilliant. The vibe of the Night Fever exhibition really helped with our designs.

“It’s also been great to work with the others and help each other out as we go along.”

The seven young women graduated from the course at The Vine in Dundee on Saturday.

Tracey Smith, young people and families producer at the V&A Dundee, said: “Seeing the group develop their ideas on paper into a finished collection of imaginative and colourful garments they have designed, pattern cut and sewn themselves is evidence of accomplished design skills and a fantastic achievement.

“Working with Kindred Clothing this summer, sharing the resources, equipment and studio space we have to collaboratively inspire creativity and design thinking has been a great experience for everyone involved.”