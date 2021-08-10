Humza Yousaf discrimination row: Health secretary and wife Nadia El-Nakla launch legal action against Broughty Ferry nursery

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla have launched legal action against a Broughty Ferry nursery they have accused of discrimination.

The couple claim Little Scholars refused their daughter a place due to her “ethnic” sounding name – while others were granted a space.

The nursery has denied the allegations, but Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla have instructed Aamer Anwar to pursue the case – claiming a breach of the Equality Act 2010.