Relay runners to race 100 miles from Dundee to Edinburgh in under 24 hours

Relay runners are racing 100 miles from Dundee to Edinburgh along the Fife coast in just under 24 hours.

The Scurry2Bridges race to the capital begins at the Riverside pitches on Saturday, bright and early at 6am.

“Relays are becoming more and more popular so I thought Dundee and Fife were the perfect places for it,” said race director Peter Ness.

“The Fife coast is stunning and Dundee’s new riverside looks beautiful.

“I don’t think Dundee gets enough mention sometimes.”

Coastal running

There are 40 teams of four racing, as well as one brave solo runner, giving a total of 161 racers for the debut event.

Each runner will run close to the equivalent of a marathon.

Race runners are expected to finish well into the night at 3am, with runners completing the last five hours in darkness.

The finish line will be set up at the World of Football on Marine Drive in Edinburgh.

“I think that it’s the first official run from Dundee to Edinburgh,” said Peter.

“Each runner is doing approximately four 10ks each, roughly equal to a marathon.

“I think relays are great for building that team spirit and trust in each other.”

Peter is paying a donation for each of the 55 martials, meaning the race will support the Tayside Community Trust, Wormit Boating Club, the West Braes Project and many more.

Runners will be due a well deserved lie-in on the Sunday.

‘I’d like to set up a River Tay run’

“My brother lived in the Czech Republic, where they have a relay race down the Vltava river to the centre of Prague,” said Peter.

“That’s where the idea came from.

“I was looking to do a full race down the length of the River Tay, but it couldn’t quite work with the route.

“Eventually I’d like to set up a full river run if it can be done.”

Mr Ness hopes this is the beginning of an annual relay race through Dundee and Fife.

The Scurry2Bridges event is supported by Fife Council and the Fife Coast & Countryside Trust, as well as Dundee and Edinburgh city councils.