Distraught Dundee woman’s desperate search to find missing dog

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 16 2021, 8.10am
Gala has gone missing
A Dundee woman admits she is on the verge of a breakdown after a late night search failed to find her beloved pet.

Paulina Ruranska, 26, who is originally from Poland, says she is desperate to find her Bedlington terrier, Gala.

It’s believed the “shy and timid” animal could be in the Baxter Park area.

Paulina said: “I really need to find her — I am on the verge of a nervous breakdown because of this.

Search party

“There was a search party of 20 people out looking for her on Sunday night [August 15] but there was no trace.

“I think she is so afraid now and must be hiding. However, she must be tired, hungry and thirsty and I really hope that means she goes somewhere where we can find her.”

Paulina,  a PhD student at St Andrews University, explained that Gala, who is five, escaped when the door to her flat in Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell was opened on Thursday August 12.

Paulina has asked people to search the Baxter Park area

Gala, who is the mother to her other dog, 18-month old Betty, only arrived at her Dundee home on August 8.

Paulina said: “Gala doesn’t know the area at all — she barely even knows me yet.

“She is very shy and timid and will be hiding.”

Paulina said that despite giving chase to Gala after she got out of the house, she couldn’t catch her.

She said: “This will be because she really doesn’t know me yet. She has been seen since but no one has been able to catch her.

“I have been out constantly looking and so many people helped me look on Sunday night but there was no sign.”

Paulina said that she now hopes that hunger will lead to Gala being found.

“I have been told that the best time to look for her is night time when she is most likely to come out.

Plan to leave food and water

“So for that reason we have a plan for Monday night that we are to leave food and water outside a home where the owners have CCTV.

“Hopefully then she will come and we will be able to get her safely returned home.”

Meanwhile, Paulina has asked anyone living in the Baxter Park area to check CCTV, dashcam, and outside areas such as sheds.

She has also put out a special plea to taxi drivers in the area.

She said: “I would ask that if anyone finds or sees her to not approach her but to call me immediately.

“She must be found and brought home safe.”

If anyone can help they can call Paulina on 07756251630.

 

