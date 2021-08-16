Dundee residents warned of disruption during roadworks on Clepington Road and Strathmore Avenue

Locals have been warned to expect disruption as roadworks take place around Clepington Road and Strathmore Avenue in Dundee.

Work to replace underground cables gets under way on Monday August 23 and will take about six weeks to complete.

Some car parking will be suspended on affected streets, and some stretches of road and pavement will also be shut, according to SSEN.

Route affected by roadworks

The work will start on Clepington Road and head south down Hospital Street, then on to Strathmore Avenue, Milton Street and Scott Court.

SSEN says closures and diversions will be signposted – with residential and essential access maintained.

The utilities firm says the work should make the area less susceptible to power cuts.

John Thoms, SSEN’s project manager, said: “We want to give our customers the best possible service all year round.

“The new cable we’re installing will replace the existing one which is approaching the end of its scheduled working lifespan.

“The work we’re doing at the substations in Strathmore Avenue, Milton Street and Hospital Street will also help to reduce the potential for power cuts and keep the power flowing for the local community.”