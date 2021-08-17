VIDEO: Man caught on CCTV trying car doors in early hours of morning in Dundee street

CCTV footage has caught a man trying car doors in the early hours of the morning in a Dundee neighbourhood.

The video was captured by a resident in Emmock Woods around 2.10am on Tuesday morning.

The man, who declined to be named, said the man seen on William Fitzgerald Way as a “lowlife”.

“The camera picks up motion and I get it sent to my phone, so I woke up this morning and got a notification to check it out,” he said.

“You can see that guy trying to get into the car in the drive and one on the street.

“I’m annoyed, to be honest. There was a similar incident caught on camera, I think that was the end of January.

‘It’s just opportunism’

“I looked back, and it’s just pretty annoying because they’re clearly just going round looking for unlocked doors, so that they can go and rummage around to see if they can get anything valuable out of the car.

“It’s just opportunism. Both my neighbour and I were targeted in January. We both got CCTV of it. In our [Emmock Woods community group] you can search for ‘car thieves’ and there’s a post from a neighbour on January 31. You see something similar.”

The resident said perhaps with Emmock Woods being slightly secluded and with it being more expensive cars and properties in the area than some other areas, it may explain why thieves were trying their luck there.

“It’s obviously really quiet at those times of the morning,” he said.

‘Skulk about in the dark’

“They can just skulk about in the dark and not get noticed as much.

“There’s been an increase in people wanting to get CCTV. It’s heading the way it will be every second house or house with cameras before long.”

While the gentleman didn’t report this to Dundee police, he said there had been other incidents of neighbours’ cars being broken into in recent days and weeks.

‘Just lowlifes’

“They’re just lowlifes. It’s sad, you know?

“There’s maybe more folk out of work with Covid so they’ve had to resort to breaking into cars. But I think it would take a certain type of person to be capable of doing that.

“My wife and young son were in, sleeping at the time. It’s a bit concerning, someone creeping about the propety when you’ve got a child sleeping inside, absolutely.

“It’s trying car doors now, but what’s next? Trying the front or back door?”

The incident comes less than two weeks after balaclava-clad thugs with a crowbar tried to enter a Dundee car business.