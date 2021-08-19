News / Dundee A90 lorry breakdown at Dundee roundabout causes rush hour delays By Alasdair Clark August 19 2021, 9.35am Updated: August 19 2021, 10.15am The broken down lorry was reported on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout A broken down lorry on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout in Dundee caused early morning delays on Thursday for motorists. Traffic was said to be moving slowly along Kingsway West to Liff Road, drivers were warned. In an update Traffic Scotland said the incident had been resolved and traffic was moving normally again shortly before 10am. NEW ❗⌚09.08#A90 Breakdown Reports of a broken down HGV at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee Traffic is slow from Liff Road#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2ZFAbKLY7T — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 19, 2021 Congestion at the BP garage was also reported as a result of the incident at around 9am. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up