Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

A90 lorry breakdown at Dundee roundabout causes rush hour delays

By Alasdair Clark
August 19 2021, 9.35am Updated: August 19 2021, 10.15am
A90 Dundee Roundabout
The broken down lorry was reported on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout

A broken down lorry on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout in Dundee caused early morning delays on Thursday for motorists.

Traffic was said to be moving slowly along Kingsway West to Liff Road, drivers were warned.

In an update Traffic Scotland said the incident had been resolved and traffic was moving normally again shortly before 10am.

Congestion at the BP garage was also reported as a result of the incident at around 9am.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]