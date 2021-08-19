A90 lorry breakdown at Dundee roundabout causes rush hour delays

A broken down lorry on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout in Dundee caused early morning delays on Thursday for motorists.

Traffic was said to be moving slowly along Kingsway West to Liff Road, drivers were warned.

In an update Traffic Scotland said the incident had been resolved and traffic was moving normally again shortly before 10am.

NEW ❗⌚09.08#A90 Breakdown Reports of a broken down HGV at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee Traffic is slow from Liff Road#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2ZFAbKLY7T — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 19, 2021

Congestion at the BP garage was also reported as a result of the incident at around 9am.