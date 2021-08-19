News / Dundee Two arrests after Dundee drugs raid uncovers cocaine worth £60,000 By Alasdair Clark August 19 2021, 11.02am Updated: August 19 2021, 12.54pm Police said two people had been arrested after the search. Two people have been arrested in Dundee after a drugs raid uncovered a stash of cocaine worth an estimated £60,000. Police Scotland used the raid to encourage locals in Tayside to report suspected drugs crime in their area. Officers said a 29-year-old man has been charged and a 33-year old woman arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]