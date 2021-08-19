Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

WATCH: Ryan Gauld makes MLS splash as Vancouver Whitecaps wash away Austin

By Sean Hamilton
August 19 2021, 11.36am Updated: August 19 2021, 11.54am
Ryan Gauld bagged an assist on his third MLS appearance for Vancouver Whitecaps.
Ryan Gauld bagged an assist on his third MLS appearance for Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ryan Gauld has been a fan-favourite in Scotland and in Portugal.

Now the former Dundee United star is making waves in the US and Canada with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gauld bagged a man of the match award and an assist as the Canadian side dumped Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday.

Gauld, a half-time substitute, turned in an eye-catching performance in the Texan heat – and capped it by setting up Brian White for the Caps’ winner.

Speaking after the match, the American striker hailed Gauld’s impact, saying of the ex-Tangerines kid: “Ryan comes in, he’s a lively player for us.

“He gets on the ball, he creates things, he’s energetic, so we love having him on the field and we’re looking forward to him playing more minutes.

Gauld penned a money-spinning three-year deal in Vancouver this summer after leaving Portuguese side Farense.

The 25-year-old will have a chance to build on his display against Austin when the Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]