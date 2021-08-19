Man taken to hospital after being hit by electric scooter in Dundee

A pedestrian has been left with a serious leg injury after he was hit by an electric scooter in Dundee.

The Whitfield crash, which happened on Wednesday at 7.35pm on Amond Way, left the man needing hospital treatment.

The rider did not stop to help the man and police are now appealing for more information.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident, and we would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3282 of August 18.”

Illegal motorbiking in Dundee

It was one of a number of anti-social incidents on Wednesday which included illegal motorbiking.

A green Kawasaki motor bike was seized and the rider charged in connection with it being used without insurance, MOT or tax.

The user of an off-road bike that had earlier been seen on the Kingsway was identified, traced and charged with various road traffic offences.

And a large gathering of people using off-road bikes in the north of Fintry was dispersed by officers in the evening. A non-road legal quad bike was seized, and the rider was charged.

Police say dedicated patrols will be continuing in a number of areas in the city in relation to such crimes.