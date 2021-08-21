Help For Kids provides buggy for Dundee child who has up to 15 seizures a day

A children’s charity has helped a disabled Dundee youngster get out and about by providing a special buggy to suit his complex needs.

Help for Kids fully funded the buggy for Riley Welsh, who has treatment resistant complex epilepsy, which means he endures multiple seizures every day.

The nine-year-old faces many other physical and learning issues, meaning he is also registered blind, cannot swallow food and has a hearing condition.

The new buggy can switch positions easily, which allows Riley to face his mum in case he needs help.

Mum Leigh Welsh said: “Kids like Riley have complex needs and are entitled to help from the NHS, but often budgets mean that they have to prioritise.

“On a really bad day, he could have up to 15 seizures.”

‘Different ball game’

She added: “The buggy facilitates so much more life for him.

“The old buggy was world facing, so I couldn’t see if he was having seizures – family members would have to point it out.

“It’s a completely different ball game and makes life so much easier for me and him.

“I was really anxious during lockdown if I couldn’t see him while we were out. Since he was shielding, going walks was our thing.”

The mum and son are thrilled with the charitable gift from Help For Kids, which helps youngsters in Tayside.

When Leigh was looking for a suitable buggy, a friend offered a loan of her model.

Riley loved the test buggy, which prompted Leigh, 29, to seek the funding.

If she had to pay for it herself, the total would amount to more than £5,000.

“It can lay fully flat for changing, which is really necessary because a lot of disabled changing isn’t useful for people who can’t walk,” Leigh said.

“Other than the V&A, there’s literally no where to change a child of Riley’s size.”

‘We’ve been out every day’

Leigh applied to Help For Kids for the buggy after the charity previously helped fund therapy for Riley.

“I was chuffed with the decision to fund the buggy, since it’s a lot of money,” she said.

“We got it last week and we’ve been out every day.”

Help For Kids works with families, professionals and the community to provide support for children who need it.

They offer funding for local children, as well as clubs and organisations.

Charity Manager Stacey Wallace was glad to help out the family on both occasions.

“It really is fantastic to see Riley so happy in his buggy,” she said.

“This is exactly why we work hard all year round fundraising, so we can support children just like Riley.

“We hope he is more comfortable now and life can get a little easier for him and mum.”

Funding application decisions are made by the Help For Kids board.

The board is keen to support local children with social, economic or medical disadvantages.

“We’ve probably helped a couple thousand children during the pandemic, at least two thousand,” Stacey added.

The charity is facilitated by a partnership between radio station Wave FM, Overgate Dundee and The Evening Telegraph.