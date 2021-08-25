Parts of Dundee left without water this morning after reports of burst main

People in parts of Dundee have been left without water this morning after damage to the supply.

It is understood a water main has been damaged in the Ballumbie area of the city, with the matter first reported around 8.45am.

Scottish Water confirmed that parts of the DD4 postcode had been affected, and said in a tweet it was due to damage by a ‘third party contractor’.

A spokesman said on the Scottish Water website: “We have now identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Dundee.

“A team is now en route to carry out the repair and start to return supplies to normal.

We've identified a 3rd Party Contractor damage in #DD4 #Dundee. We'll give you more info as soon as we can. https://t.co/9VONUoReC7 — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) August 25, 2021

“Please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.”

One woman in the Ballumbie area said she woke up and her taps wouldn’t turn on.

She added: “I had water in my kettle so got a small cuppy and used it to wash my face when it had cooled down.

“I’m not sure where the problem was but I’d left my tap on, not realising, so I heard it coming back on about 10.30am.”

Scottish Water advised that anyone still having issues and who is classed as a priority services customer should visit the Scottish Water website, which can be accessed here.

Customers have been told if they have experienced flooding and need support, to call 0800 0778 778, or email help@scottishwater.co.uk