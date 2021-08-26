VIDEO: Rangers match gaffe leads to ‘confused man’ cameo and namecheck for Invergowrie professor

Fans watching the Rangers game on Thursday evening were left surprised when the live broadcast cut to a puzzled-looking man in a BBC studio.

The Light Blues were in action against Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

However, midway through the second half, the screen showed a masked man and woman standing at a desk, which looked like the Reporting Scotland Studio, before the woman walked away out of camera shot.

The man was then shown in a close-up shot before a caption read: “Professor Colin Campbell, James Hutton Institute.”

The gentleman on camera was not Professor Campbell, who is on the scientific centre’s board of directors, but appeared to be a member of BBC staff.

The coverage returned to the Rangers game after around a minute and a half, but the gaffe was quickly joked about on social media.

Jambo Mason wrote: “That studio scene was more entertaining than this whole game so far 😂 #professorcolincampbell #RangersFC #bbc”

Another said: “BBC Scotland’s coverage of the Alashkert v Glasgow Rangers game just got interrupted by live images of a man.

“The man became increasingly uncomfortable as it dawned on him that he was on live TV.

“There was also a woman but she ran off leaving the man on his own. Great stuff.”

Another wrote: “Rangers game on BBC Scotland has taken an interesting turn…

To be fair it’s more interesting than what WAS happening…”

Rangers game on BBC Scotland has taken an interesting turn…

The tie ended 0-0, with Rangers advancing 1-0 on aggregate.

Rangers suffered a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the Europa League decider, which will affect the side this Sunday against Celtic.

The Ibrox club did not divulge how many players have been affected.

A club statement on Tuesday said: “Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive Covid-19 tests.

Covid outbreak and self-isolation

“Those identified as positive are now in self-isolation along with ‘close contacts’.

“We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so.”

The James Hutton Institute measures rainfall and other environmental events to analyse crops, soils and land use and carry out research.

It aims to help with key global issues, such as food, energy and environmental security.