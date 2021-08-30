Mourners’ anger at tree set on fire in Dundee cemetery

Relatives of people buried in a Dundee cemetery have been left shocked and upset after a tree was set on fire.

The tree was spotted ablaze just before 8pm on Sunday in the Eastern Cemetery in Arbroath Road.

Relatives have now spoken of their disgust and anger at the blaze, which is believed to have been started on purpose.

The fire was extinguished quickly and it is not thought to have spread.

One woman who has family buried there said she was sickened at what had happened.

She said: “This is absolutely sickening.

“No one has any respect for anything any more.

“I will need to go and check my grans grave.”

Started deliberately

Jim Glover called 999 after spotting the fire.

He said: “Dismissing the possibility of spontaneous combustion I can only assume it was started deliberately.

“When I called 999 the operator said that there were a few calls coming in so hopefully it was brought under control before too much damage was done to surrounding graves and other foliage.”

Dorothy McHugh of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum said: “This will be so upsetting for families who have loved ones here.

“Our cemeteries are maintained as quiet and beautiful places to contemplate and remember.

“To destroy a living tree just because you can is senseless.”

The fire was described as horrendous by another relative.

She said: “This is absolutely horrendous.

“I’ve got family buried there and really hope nothing has been damaged.”

‘Well alight’

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public around 7.45pm on Sunday reporting that a large tree was well alight in the Eastern Cemetery.

“One appliance from Kingsway East attended and brought the fire under control in around 10 minutes.”