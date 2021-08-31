Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
News / Dundee

Naloxone used 18 times in four months by Dundee police to reverse drugs overdose

By Alasdair Clark
August 31 2021, 12.06pm Updated: August 31 2021, 3.11pm
A naloxone kit similar to the one used by police
A medicine that reverses the effects of a drugs overdose has been used by police in Dundee 18 times in just four months.

Police Scotland says on each occasion, a person who was suffering from potentially life-threatening symptoms survived.

The nasal spray – which helps buy time for someone who has taken an opioid overdose before medics arrive – has been used by officers as part of a pilot programme.

Overall it has been used by police nearly 40 times across Scotland.

Up to 18 lives saved by police in Dundee

The figures coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day and a new Scottish Government campaign to raise awareness of naloxone.

The force says officers have administered naloxone at various calls, including reports of concern for a person and an attempted suicide.

The medicine has also been used while people are in police custody, and during a siege situation when officers had to force entry to a property.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie, head of drug strategy, said: “In these 37 incidents where officers have stepped forward to make what is probably a life-saving difference, they have either been flagged down by a member of the public or come across someone in crisis in the course of their duties.

“Had these officers not been carrying naloxone, the people experiencing a suspected overdose may not have survived.

“We know this isn’t a one-step solution to Scotland’s drug deaths crisis, but we hope it will be part of the bigger, public health-led response.”

The spray can be used to buy time for overdose victims

Nearly 800 officers have now completed training to use the spray devices, with 81% volunteering to carry the kits during the trial period.

Sergeant Graeme Fox is one of the officers who carries naloxone and has used it in the course of his duties.

He said: “I chose to have naloxone on my belt because I’d much rather save someone’s life than deliver a sudden death message.”

