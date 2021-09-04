‘Riverside Adventures’ art inspired by the Tay chosen for Ninewells Tayside Children’s Hospital

Artwork for a new children’s theatre suite at Ninewells has been chosen, with its colourful design inspired by the River Tay.

Work on a children’s theatre suite at the Tayside Children’s Hospital began in summer 2019 and despite the challenges of Covid-19, work on the unit has continued throughout the pandemic.

Two artwork themes were created by local artist Suzanne Scott – Woodland Wanders, which focused on hills and green spaces, and the other called Riverside Adventures, which drew its inspiration from the River Tay.

Riverside Adventures was the winning design for the suite, with more than 87% selecting it as their preferred choice.

For the corridor design element, Suzanne was keen that the images should lead a child on a journey of discovery, so the artwork for this area features amongst others flying machines, floating and fluttering birds as well as playful dogs chasing each other – all created to encourage movement along the corridor.

Artist Suzanne ‘absolutely delighted’

Suzanne said she very much hopes the “fun, colourful” design will spark children’s imaginations and start conversations.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Riverside Adventures was chosen as I packed it full of fun, colour and intrigue.

“I’m really excited to bring to life the stories of all the birds and animals exploring the River Tay and its beautiful surroundings.

“I hope these adventures will bring smiles, capture imaginations and provide fun distractions for those who might be feeling anxious and worried. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote.”

Approximately 3,000 children and young people receive surgery in Ninewells Hospital every year and currently, half of them receive their surgery in the paediatric theatre.

The other half are treated in adult environments.

‘Bright and spacious facility’

The new facility will allow significantly more children to receive their surgery in a dedicated children’s environment.

The bright and spacious facility will provide two operating theatres with an associated recovery area, as well as a welcoming reception/waiting area, treatment and consultation rooms, a 10-bedded ward area and a discharge lounge.

Consultant anaesthetist and clinical lead for children’s surgery Dr Grant Rodney has been involved with the children’s theatre suite project from the very beginning.

He said: “Ward 30 children’s surgical team is delighted that so many children and young people took part in the children’s theatre suite artwork survey.

“We knew that either of the colourful, imaginative designs created especially for the ward would enhance the new facility.

“However, we asked the public to choose just one and the Riverside Adventure theme was the clear outright winner over the equally deserving Woodland Wanders. As a team, we are looking forward to seeing the artwork in place and are excited about the prospect of moving into this much anticipated new facility.

“We understand that coming into hospital can be an anxious time for children and their families and we very much hope that this wonderfully creative artwork will help to distract and ease the anxiety of children and families when they in the new ward 30 children’s surgical unit at Tayside Children’s Hospital.”

ARCHIE Foundation chief executive Paula Cormack said: “We were thrilled when Suzanne was appointed to create the artwork for the new children’s theatre suite.

“Suzanne is a long-standing supporter of the Archie Foundation, having been part of a number of our fundraising campaigns including the Our Willie Bucket Trails that made such a tremendous contribution to Archie’s Twin Theatre Appeal.

“The level of engagement with local children in choosing the winning design has been outstanding and Suzanne’s ‘Riverside Adventures’ really will deliver the difference in ensuring that this tremendous new facility is as child friendly and welcoming as it possibly can be.”

In future, children being treated in the Tayside Children’s Hospital will remain within one area of the hospital as all facilities including the medical ward, the new surgical facility and the paediatric outpatient clinic will sit on level five at Ninewells.

Specialities such as paediatric dental services will also be held in the new theatres when they become operational.