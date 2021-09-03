‘The Prosecco is flowing’: Ferry House, which opened in 1921, turns 100 today

Prosecco was flowing at a Broughty Ferry care home on Friday as residents celebrated the home’s centenary year.

The women tucked into “pokes of chips” and ice cream at a beach-themed party at Ferry House.

And relatives came to join in the fun – albeit at a distance to comply with Covid regulations.

The home was created in 1921 as a women’s only charitable organisation for the servants of well-to-do local families.

Stuart Shepherd, chairman of the board of management for Ferry House, said: “The dates go back to round about 100 years ago today.

“There used to be a lot of large homes in Broughty Ferry – it was quite a wealthy area due to the jute mills.

“So many of them had house staff who worked and lived in the homes.

“And when staff got to the age of 60, they would retire but have nowhere to stay, as the house was their home.

“So a lot of the ladies of the houses clubbed together and put in a vast amount of money to buy a retirement home on Kings Street.”

Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm

The original home on Kings Street was known as the Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm.

It had just six residents, and relied entirely on charitable donations.

In 1938, the Ferry Home of Rest was moved to its current location on Gray Street, and upped capacity to 16 residents after 1960.

An old clipping from The Courier on Tuesday August 22 1950, provided a small insight into what the home was like 60 years ago.

It said: “Twelve happy old ladies – residents of Broughty Ferry Home of Rest for Women – have for the past few weeks, been making all sorts of fancy knitted and embroidered goods.

“They are their contribution to a sale of work which is being held in Good Templar Hall in aid of the home funds.

“Only old ladies who have no relations and practically no money apart from their pension are eligible for Ferry Home.

“The present occupants have found a ‘home from home’ to spend the evening of their days.

“In most cases, each has a room of her own which can be furnished with personal belongings.”

Prosecco is flowing

However, today was a very different story, as residents were treated to a seaside themed party as part of the celebrations.

Manager Susan French said everyone was having a good time, while “the Prosecco is flowing”.

She added: “We’ve invited ex-staff and management, and relatives are invited but they have to stay behind the garden wall at the moment, due to Covid regulations.

“We would have had many celebrations through out the year, but due to the pandemic, we’ve squeezed it all in to one big celebration day.”

One resident enjoying the party was Pat Wood.

Pat grew up in Dundee, and moved to Carnoustie after she got married. She spent most of her life in the Tayside area – apart from a few years in Shetland, where she moved to for her husband’s job.

She was happy to be part of the celebrations in Ferry House, which is now her home.

“The party has been super – like all the parties we have here,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to getting plenty of Prosecco and some chips.”

Pat said she loved being part of the house, adding: “All the rooms are lovely – although I think I’ve got the best room in the house as it has three big windows which overlook the water.

“I’m able to get out with my sister a few times and go shopping in the High Street.

“The girls here are really more my friends and they look after my welfare.

“Leanne is full of fun – she calls me Patty Cake which is nice. I’m very lucky.”