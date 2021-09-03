Woman pulled from the water at Broughty Ferry

A female was taken to hospital after being rescued from the water at Broughty Ferry on Friday night.

The woman, who has not been named, required medical attention from paramedics at the scene before she was transferred following the incident which happened just after 7pm close to Broughty Ferry castle.

All emergency services went to the woman’s aid including RNLI, Scottish Ambulance, Police Scotland and HM Coastguard.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched and the woman was pulled from the water by crew on the inshore boat.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 7.10pm.

Female in difficulty in the water

“They alerted us that a female was in difficulty in the water close to Broughty Ferry Castle.

“Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched along with coastguard teams from Dundee and Arbroath.

“The woman was pulled from the water by the inshore lifeboat and handed over to the crew of a waiting ambulance where she received medical attention.”

The coastguard was not able to comment on the woman’s condition.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.05pm, police received a concern for person call – reports of a woman who had gone into the water at Broughty Castle. Emergency services attended and the lady was taken to hospital for assessment”