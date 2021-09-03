Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Woman pulled from the water at Broughty Ferry

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 3 2021, 8.25pm Updated: September 3 2021, 9.20pm
Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat.
A female was taken to hospital after being  rescued  from the water at Broughty Ferry on Friday night.

The woman, who has not been named, required medical attention from paramedics at the scene before she was transferred  following the incident which happened just after 7pm close to Broughty Ferry castle.

Broughty Ferry Castle

All emergency services went to the woman’s aid including RNLI, Scottish Ambulance, Police Scotland and HM Coastguard.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched and the woman was pulled from the water by crew on the inshore boat.

A spokesman for  HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 7.10pm.

Female in difficulty in the water

“They alerted us that a female was in difficulty in the water close to Broughty Ferry Castle.

“Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched along with coastguard teams from Dundee and Arbroath.

“The woman was pulled from the water by the inshore lifeboat and handed over to the crew of a waiting ambulance where she received medical attention.”

The coastguard was not able to comment on the woman’s condition.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.05pm, police received a concern for person call – reports of a woman who had gone into the water at Broughty Castle.  Emergency services attended and the lady was taken to hospital for assessment”

 

 

