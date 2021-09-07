Busy street beside Broughty Ferry car park could close to traffic

Mill Street in Broughty Ferry could be pedestrianised as part of a drive to cut road deaths across Dundee.

Traffic could be banned from the main route to the beach car park, with a new car park access created on the Esplanade.

However, Dundee City Council’s plan has provoked a number of objections from local people who fear it will just increase traffic elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Strathaven Terrace in Whitfield will shut to cars under the safer cycle and walking routes programme after no complaints were received.

And a number of footpaths in the Charleston area of the city will be removed to create more green space.

The proposals were agreed by councillors on Monday night after they heard road deaths in the city have soared by 67% during the last decade.

In total, 19 people were killed on Dundee’s roads between 2009 and 2020.

Thirteen pedestrians, three motorcyclists, one car driver, a passenger and a cyclist all died.

Broughty Ferry closure plan

Plans for Broughty Ferry would see the current beach car park access road closed, with a new car park entrance created on the Esplanade.

This would allow for the creation of a new active travel area, with a dedicated cycle path and improvements to the pavements.

However, 28 people have objected.

They said it would create a loss of parking and increase traffic on other roads, leading to greater congestion and air pollution.

But others, including Broughty Ferry man Russell Pepper, are in favour of the plans.

Will encourage more people to walk

He said: “The proposed stopping off of Mill Street is an essential part of the planned improvements to the active travel infrastructure on the waterfront.

“These improvements will create a very high standard of active travel infrastructure.

“This will encourage more people to walk and cycle along the route, which will help achieve sustainability goals for the council.

“The fact is that we need to rebalance priorities on our roads and create a safe space for all users, and that will inevitably, in fact it should involve de-prioritising motorcars prioritising active travel.

“Shutting off a minor street, such as Mill Street in favour of active travel infrastructure is just one example of that kind of action.”

Councillor Craig Duncan agreed, adding: “This is a positive project that we’re overall excited to see come to fruition.

“I’m sure it will bring a lot of benefits to residents and visitors alike.”

Members of the development committee agreed the plans, and it is now down to a Government adviser to approve or reject them.

Windsor Street

However, a request to change Windsor Street into a 20mph road was rejected by councillors.

Bailie Fraser Macpherson asked for the speed limit to be cut as the proposal was supported by local residents.

The road is also on the fringe of the current 20mph zone in the area.

But fellow councillors said other interventions such as speed bumps may need to be introduced there.