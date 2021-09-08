Dundee to ‘take responsibility’ by offering support to lone teenage refugees

Dundee is offering support to teenage refugees who have ended up alone after fleeing their home country.

The city has agreed to accommodate “small numbers” of 16 and 17-year-olds who have arrived in the UK.

Many of the young people have likely travelled for many months and experienced difficult and traumatic living circumstances.

This includes time in refugee camps and separation from their families, while some are victims of human trafficking.

Others will have suffered physical and sexual abuse.

Dundee has most recently welcomed refugees from Syria who are settling into life in the city.

Councillors voted to approve a report detailing the move in a recent meeting.

It comes as some 20,000 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in the UK in the coming months and years after the Taliban takeover.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener, said: “Changes to arrangements nationally mean that Dundee has a chance to take responsibility and offer support and care for these young people through the national transfer scheme.

“We already have a strong track record of helping families from Syria.

“I strongly believe that our city wants to reach out to those who are suffering and offer shelter and support.

“That is why I am keen we can assist those who have suffered so much trauma in their young lives.”

The national transfer scheme (NTS) sees children seeking asylum placed with local authorities around the country evenly.

Councillors were told that in response to changes to the NTS nationally, a working group involving key partners from the council, NHS Tayside, further and higher education and the third sector has been established to plan and co-ordinate a local approach.