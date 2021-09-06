Dundee Thegither charity prepares to welcome Afghan refugees to the city

A leading Dundee charity is working hard to ensure Afghan refugee families are warmly welcomed to the city.

Dundee Thegither, which won a national award for their tireless work for the local community during lockdown, has launched an appeal for donations of essentials including toiletries, bedding and towels.

They are also keen to ensure that Afghan families feel welcome and supported in the city.

Siobhann Tolland and Lee Mills, co-founders of the group, said they felt it was the right thing to do to be prepared for families arriving in the city.

Siobhann said: “We have been in touch with the city council and spoken to them about what we are aiming for.

“As yet we don’t know when any refugees might be coming to Dundee and we don’t know how many.

“However, we think it is important to get started. The majority of these refugees who will be coming to Dundee will have flown their own homes in Afghanistan in a hurry – possibly with very few possessions.”

Appeal for basics

Siobhann added: “We have already started collecting the basics – bedding, toiletries, towels, clothes etcetera.

“However, when we get a better idea of who we will be collecting supplies for we can be more specific in our requests.

“There is little doubt the refugees coming to Dundee will be feeling very vulnerable and we want to ensure they get everything they need and that they also feel welcomed by the people of Dundee.”

As well as providing practical goods, Dundee Thegither volunteers also want to give something more personal.

She said: “We are keen to give each family a welcome card, with a message of good will and welcome.

“We also hope eventually to be able to give them nice, personal items.

“We want to show solidarity with them and we want them to feel safe.”

Siobhann said they were also keen to be able to give a token gesture to children who arrive, possibly a small toy.

Are refugees coming to Dundee?

Last month Dundee City Council leader John Alexander promised the local authority would not turn a blind eye to the humanitarian disaster that has hit Afghanistan and its people.

The Home Office launched a new National Transfer Scheme (NTS) in July 2021 for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

It involves between 45 and 60 young people being transferred across Scotland every 12 months.

The formula to determine the number of young people transferred to each council area would mean just four children coming to Dundee per year.

Dundee councillors are expected to agree to join the NTS when it is discussed at the council’s children and families committee on Monday night.

However, the council’s response to accepting asylum-seeking children is expected to change, based on “the rapidly changing emergency situation in Afghanistan”, council papers say.

Collection points across the city

Dundee Thegither has already secured storage accommodation for the donations they hope will flood in.

Asda Milton, Superdrug in the Wellgate Centre, the Crescent at Whitfield, Lochee Library, and the Selkie have agreed to host collection points.

Lee said: “We really only got moving with this last week but already the people of Dundee have yet again shown that they will pull together and help out vulnerable people in need.”

Anyone who would like to donate or offer help is asked to contact DThegither@gmail.com