Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Black Watch muster commemoration on banks of the Tay

By Graham Brown
September 6 2021, 12.34pm
Standard bearers and officials at the Aberfeldy event. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Standard bearers and officials at the Aberfeldy event. Pic: Frank Proctor.

The banks of the River Tay held a special weekend commemoration in honour of the men of the Black Watch.

In the shadow of an Aberfeldy monument, ashes from memorial crosses to the soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War were scattered on the river to mark the anniversary of the regiment’s first muster.

Black Watch Association members travelled to Perthshire for the event and were joined by serving soldiers of the Black Watch 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland from Fort George in Inverness.

The service was conducted by former Black Watch chaplain, the Rev. Professor Norman Drummond.

The Rev. Professor Norman Drummond conducting the service. Pic: Frank Proctor.

Angus Black Watch Association chairman Major Ronnie Proctor said the muster anniversary remains a poignant occasion on the regimental calendar.

He said: “We try to hold the service every two years but this has been disrupted by Covid and the cycling etape which clashed with a previous commemoration.

“The service is held to commemorate the forming of the regiment and to honour all those who have served in the Black Watch and those who have lost their lives in service to our country.

“This year we scattered a small amount of ashes into the River Tay from the memorial crosses which formed a wall to commemorate the nearly nine thousand men who lost their lives in the Great War.

Black Watch veterans at the Aberfeldy commemoration. Pic: Frank Proctor.

“It’s an important setting since the Tay flows through the Black Watch counties of Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire from where most Black Watch men originate.”

Perth and District Pipe Band played at the event, which was followed by a lunch in Kenmore hotel.

The monument

The first regimental parade was held in 1739 on the site of what is now the local golf course and the regiment was mustered for the first time in May 1740 at Weem Cow Park, across the River Tay from Aberfeldy.

The striking memorial, overlooking Wade’s Bridge at Aberfeldy, has stood since 1887 after being unveiled by the Marquis of Breadalbane.

A public appeal raised the £500 for the memorial.

It represents all of the men who wore the Red Hackle, but is a depiction of Private Farquhar Shaw, one of three soldiers executed for desertion in 1743.

He was among Black Watch men who were ordered to march south from Scotland to London, prompting rumours in the ranks that they were to be transported to the American colonies.

A large number they left London, intending to march back north to Scotland, but were stopped after two days.

The gathering at the Black Watch monument. Pic: Frank Proctor.

The soldiers who had remained in London set sail to fight in Flanders, not to America.

Despite the ‘deserters’ making a choice based on false rumours, the government tried them by court martial and they were sentenced to death.

Three men were ultimately shot, among them Private Farquhar Shaw.

Inscriptions on the cairn mark the historic formation of the regiment and detail locations where the regiment served with distinction, including Waterloo, Corunna, Lucknow, Alexandria, and Havana.

In 1910, it was extensively damaged when a lightning strike split the monument and it underwent major repairs.

The Black Watch was granted the freedom of Aberfeldy in 1970.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier