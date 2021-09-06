Black Watch muster commemoration on banks of the Tay

The banks of the River Tay held a special weekend commemoration in honour of the men of the Black Watch.

In the shadow of an Aberfeldy monument, ashes from memorial crosses to the soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War were scattered on the river to mark the anniversary of the regiment’s first muster.

Black Watch Association members travelled to Perthshire for the event and were joined by serving soldiers of the Black Watch 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland from Fort George in Inverness.

The service was conducted by former Black Watch chaplain, the Rev. Professor Norman Drummond.

Angus Black Watch Association chairman Major Ronnie Proctor said the muster anniversary remains a poignant occasion on the regimental calendar.

He said: “We try to hold the service every two years but this has been disrupted by Covid and the cycling etape which clashed with a previous commemoration.

“The service is held to commemorate the forming of the regiment and to honour all those who have served in the Black Watch and those who have lost their lives in service to our country.

“This year we scattered a small amount of ashes into the River Tay from the memorial crosses which formed a wall to commemorate the nearly nine thousand men who lost their lives in the Great War.

“It’s an important setting since the Tay flows through the Black Watch counties of Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire from where most Black Watch men originate.”

Perth and District Pipe Band played at the event, which was followed by a lunch in Kenmore hotel.

The monument

The first regimental parade was held in 1739 on the site of what is now the local golf course and the regiment was mustered for the first time in May 1740 at Weem Cow Park, across the River Tay from Aberfeldy.

The striking memorial, overlooking Wade’s Bridge at Aberfeldy, has stood since 1887 after being unveiled by the Marquis of Breadalbane.

A public appeal raised the £500 for the memorial.

It represents all of the men who wore the Red Hackle, but is a depiction of Private Farquhar Shaw, one of three soldiers executed for desertion in 1743.

He was among Black Watch men who were ordered to march south from Scotland to London, prompting rumours in the ranks that they were to be transported to the American colonies.

A large number they left London, intending to march back north to Scotland, but were stopped after two days.

The soldiers who had remained in London set sail to fight in Flanders, not to America.

Despite the ‘deserters’ making a choice based on false rumours, the government tried them by court martial and they were sentenced to death.

Three men were ultimately shot, among them Private Farquhar Shaw.

Inscriptions on the cairn mark the historic formation of the regiment and detail locations where the regiment served with distinction, including Waterloo, Corunna, Lucknow, Alexandria, and Havana.

In 1910, it was extensively damaged when a lightning strike split the monument and it underwent major repairs.

The Black Watch was granted the freedom of Aberfeldy in 1970.