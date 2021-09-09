Plans for more 20mph traffic zones confirmed for Dundee

More low speed areas are planned for Dundee over the next six years, as four trial 20mph zones are also set to become permanent.

Reduced speed limits in parts of Broughty Ferry, Douglas, Fintry and the West End were brought in last summer as part of the Spaces for People scheme.

The scheme ensured safe, alternative travel during lockdown, however it has expanded as restrictions eased.

Now, eight more areas across Dundee are lined up for reduced speed zones.

Where are the new 20mph zones?

Five areas will be subject to permanent 20mph limits in the coming months.

They are:

Gowrie Park

Dryburgh

Mains of Claverhouse

Craigiebank Sheltered Housing Complex

Denhead of Gray

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council‘s city development committee, was glad to see the safety measures in residential areas become permanent.

He said: “Almost six years ago, the council carried out a consultation with communities about the desirability of 20mph speed limits in residential streets based on a signage only approach.

“Most respondents were supportive of the idea and since then we have carried out an annual programme of implementation, starting in The Glens.

Mark specified the proposed locations for the council’s new 20mph zones following community consultations.

He said: “Additional requests for 20mph limits have been received and eight sites assessed as suitable for 20mph speed limits will be delivered in future financial years.”

The eight sites earmarked for future 20mph zones between 2022 and 2027 are:

St Martin’s Avenue

St Fillans Road

Ambleside Avenue

Cobden Street

Albany Terrace

Pitairlie Road

The Willows

Gotterstone

Dundee City Council was initially awarded £460,000 from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund, which will meet the costs of bringing in the traffic orders.

Spaces for People is a temporary infrastructure programme in Scotland which offers funding and support to make travelling safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel.

The project was designed around maintaining physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.