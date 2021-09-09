Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for more 20mph traffic zones confirmed for Dundee

By Katy Scott
September 9 2021, 8.27am Updated: September 9 2021, 9.43am

More low speed areas are planned for Dundee over the next six years, as four trial 20mph zones are also set to become permanent.

Reduced speed limits in parts of Broughty Ferry, Douglas, Fintry and the West End were brought in last summer as part of the Spaces for People scheme.

The scheme ensured safe, alternative travel during lockdown, however it has expanded as restrictions eased.

Now, eight more areas across Dundee are lined up for reduced speed zones.

Where are the new 20mph zones?

Five areas will be subject to permanent 20mph limits in the coming months.

They are:

  • Gowrie Park
  • Dryburgh
  • Mains of Claverhouse
  • Craigiebank Sheltered Housing Complex
  • Denhead of Gray

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council‘s city development committee, was glad to see the safety measures in residential areas become permanent.

He said: “Almost six years ago, the council carried out a consultation with communities about the desirability of 20mph speed limits in residential streets based on a signage only approach.

“Most respondents were supportive of the idea and since then we have carried out an annual programme of implementation, starting in The Glens.

Mark specified the proposed locations for the council’s new 20mph zones following community consultations.

He said: “Additional requests for 20mph limits have been received and eight sites assessed as suitable for 20mph speed limits will be delivered in future financial years.”

20mph zones
The future speed restrictions will be delivered in the next six years.

The eight sites earmarked for future 20mph zones between 2022 and 2027 are:

  • St Martin’s Avenue
  • St Fillans Road
  • Ambleside Avenue
  • Cobden Street
  • Albany Terrace
  • Pitairlie Road
  • The Willows
  • Gotterstone

Dundee City Council was initially awarded £460,000 from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund, which will meet the costs of bringing in the traffic orders.

Spaces for People is a temporary infrastructure programme in Scotland which offers funding and support to make travelling safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel.

The project was designed around maintaining physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

