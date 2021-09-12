Race for Life: Dundonians get ‘Pretty Muddy’ in Camperdown Park for cancer research

People of all ages took part in the Dundee Race for Life whilst dressed in pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK on Sunday.

Race for Life is a series of fundraising events, organised by Cancer Research UK.

The money raised goes towards cancer research in all 200 types of cancers.

Events usually take place each year all over the UK however last year’s races were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coming back with a bang this year, participants were given the opportunity to run or walk a 5k or 10k race or get their hands dirty in the ‘Pretty Muddy 5k’ race.

This year’s event in Dundee was held in Camperdown Park, the city’s largest public park.

The ‘Pretty Muddy 5k’ involved a mixture of obstacles along the course, including inflatables, climbing, crawling and lots mud.

Youngsters also had the chance to get involved in the ‘Pretty Muddy Kids’ event, where they could crawl through the mud pits and enjoy the obstacles too.

The first event of the day was the 5k race at 10am, followed by the ‘Pretty Muddy’ obstacle course.

People turned up dressed in pink and raring to go, with some seen flaunting tutus and headbands.

Participants were put to the test with army crawls under nets, sliding down tunnels into pools of water, navigating through a string maze and a giant inflatable slide all whilst getting completely covered in mud.

Despite the challenges, laughter and teamwork were the key to the day as friends could be seen laughing together while plastered head to toe in mud.

All money raised from the day’s events will go towards Cancer Research UK, a cancer research and awareness charity.

The charity funds scientists, doctors and nurses while also providing cancer information to the public to help beat cancer sooner.