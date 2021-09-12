Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Race for Life: Dundonians get ‘Pretty Muddy’ in Camperdown Park for cancer research

By Amie Flett
September 12 2021, 8.34pm
Hundreds turned out to this year Race for Life in Dundee at Camperdown Park.
People of all ages took part in the Dundee Race for Life whilst dressed in pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK on Sunday.

Race for Life is a series of fundraising events, organised by Cancer Research UK.

The money raised goes towards cancer research in all 200 types of cancers.

Events usually take place each year all over the UK however last year’s races were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coming back with a bang this year, participants were given the opportunity to run or walk a 5k or 10k race or get their hands dirty in the ‘Pretty Muddy 5k’ race.

This year’s event in Dundee was held in Camperdown Park, the city’s largest public park.

The ‘Pretty Muddy 5k’ involved a mixture of obstacles along the course, including inflatables, climbing, crawling and lots mud.

Youngsters also had the chance to get involved in the ‘Pretty Muddy Kids’ event, where they could crawl through the mud pits and enjoy the obstacles too.

The first event of the day was the 5k race at 10am, followed by the ‘Pretty Muddy’ obstacle course.

People turned up dressed in pink and raring to go, with some seen flaunting tutus and headbands.

Participants were put to the test with army crawls under nets, sliding down tunnels into pools of water, navigating through a string maze and a giant inflatable slide all whilst getting completely covered in mud.

Despite the challenges, laughter and teamwork were the key to the day as friends could be seen laughing together while plastered head to toe in mud.

All money raised from the day’s events will go towards Cancer Research UK, a cancer research and awareness charity.

The charity funds scientists, doctors and nurses while also providing cancer information to the public to help beat cancer sooner.

