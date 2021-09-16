Police hunt for man after Broughty Ferry assault left victim with facial injuries

Police are searching for a man in connection with an assault in Broughty Ferry which left a male victim with facial injuries.

The attack took place at around 1.45am on Sunday, near the taxi rank in Brook Street.

It is understood a man approached the victim and a verbal altercation took place before the assault.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was reportedly punched numerous times in the head before the suspect made off westward along Brook Street.

Police confirmed the victim later received medical treatment for facial injuries.

Officers have described the culprit as in his early 40s, 5ft 10in tall, of average build with dark hair and a short, trimmed beard.

At the time of the assault he was reportedly wearing a black long sleeved dress shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

Constable Andy Masterton from Dundee Police Station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, as well as any motorists with dash-cam footage who may have been passing through at the time.

Appeal

“There was also a black Hackney taxi at the rank at the time of the incident, and I would urge the driver to please get in touch with us as he could have information to assist our enquiries.”

Information can be given by calling Police Scotland on 101, quoting crime reference number CR/25745/21 of Sunday September 12, 2021.

Details can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.