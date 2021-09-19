Broughty Ferry girl, 7, pens letter pleading for her local play park to be re-opened

A seven-year-old girl from Broughty Ferry has taken matters into her own hands in a bid to re-open her local park.

Olivia, who lives in Panmurefield Village, penned a letter to her local councillor Craig Duncan.

The park has been closed for almost three years due to damage and vandalism.

In her letter, Olivia asked Mr Duncan to help fix and re-open the Lawers Drive play park. Olivia said that she and her friends would be happy to assist in any way they can.

The youngster’s letter reads: “The park next to our houses is broken and has been chained up for a very very very long time and this makes us feel sad.

“We would like to get it fixed please, is there any way you can help? We could help too.”

Mum Paula Feeny said the park on Lawers Drive has been out of bounds for nearly three years.

This means Olivia and her friends have no where to play except nearby patches of grass.

Paula said: “The swings for older children are broken and the tarmac is full of glass and all kicked up.

“There’s glass everywhere, it’s a shame.”

‘Makes us sad’

Olivia brought her letter into school and her friends all signed it as well. She counted a total of 34 signatures on the letter.

Her mum added that the kids are also happy to raise funds to help restore the park.

“I’ve always walked past it and it’s always broken and chain up,” said Olivia.

“Me and my friends play games on the grass but it’s not very fun.

“There’s another park but it’s just for babies.

“But this park has a big slide and a big kid swings.”

The seven-year-old wrote the letter on Tuesday evening after she told her mum she was fed up with the baby park.

Paula added: “I said to her ‘why don’t you try and write to someone who can help you fix it?’

“So many people are missing the park too, there must be lots of kids in the area missing out on using it.”

‘He’s promised to help’

Not long after emailing the letter, Olivia’s mum got a call from her local councillor Craig Duncan who promised to try and fix the park.

“He’s tried to fix it before,” said Paula.

“But a company called Greenbelt own the park.

“Craig has promised to help and follow it up with them and get it fixed for the kids.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “The park is owned by a company called Greenbelt, who I’ve tried to engage with over years.

“I met one of their managers on the site a few months before lockdown. I brought along a police inspector, who reiterated advice to cut the bushes to help prevent the vandalism.

“The park has been vandalised before and it’s covered by these tall bushes which hide mischief makers. Greenbelt said they would do that, but it never happened.”

Fixing up the Broughty Ferry park

Craig says he will contact the private park company again to help re-open the park for the local children.

“I’m going to follow up with them because I really do sympathise with the kids who would be using the park,” he added.

“It doesn’t help during lockdown if you’re a youngster with schools shut and the park shut and nowhere to let off steam.

“It must be disappointing for the parents too, as it’s a nice area and it’s good to have these local parks.

“Hopefully, the park gets sorted soon and they can play in the area again.

“When there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Greenbelt have been approached for comment.