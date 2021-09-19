Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Derby day call for football related brain injuries to be recognised as industrial

By Neil Henderson
September 19 2021, 5.22pm Updated: September 19 2021, 5.27pm
Injury Time campaigners used the Dundee derby to highlight their cause.
A new campaign to have brain injuries resulting from playing football recognised as an industrial injury, has come to Dundee.

Injury Time campaigners were out in force at Tannadice Park ahead of the Dundee derby to help drum up support for the cause.

Research undertaken by the University of Glasgow concluded that footballers are up to five times more likely than others to suffer a brain injury.

University study

Players heading the ball, among other physical challenges associated with the game, have been confirmed as the main contributors to injuries.

Brain injury in football,which can lead to dementia, is now recognised as one of the key issues confronting the game.

A number of former professional players have been diagnosed with brain related diseases.

Football legend

Only last month, it was announced that Scotland legend, Denis Law was suffering from mixed dementia.

Football legend, Denis Law, revealed in August that he is suffering from dementia.

In November 2020, fellow Manchester United great, Sir Bobby Charlton disclosed that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

The 2020 study into dementia, commissioned by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association was led by the consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart of Glasgow University.

It analysed the medical records of 7,676 men who played professionally between 1900 and 1976.

Their data was then matched against more than 23,000 individuals from the general population.

Injury Time Campaign

Campaigners say the growing number of former footballers suffering from life altering brain injuries and diseases is the evidence that more urgent action needs to be taken.

The new campaign, backed by the GMB trade union, the Scottish Professional Footballers Association and Scottish Labour has three demands for the Scottish Government and footballing authorities

Firstly them to recognise and classify brain injury in football as an industrial injury.

Additionally, campaigners want funding for research into the practical and preventative support within the game.

Furthermore, they want to establish a working group to consider the issues around brain injury from the grass roots of the sport up.

The classification as an industrial injury will allow former players and their families to access a new range of benefits and support.

Industrial injury

Scottish Labour MSP for North East Scotland Michael Marra voiced his support for the campaign.

He said: “Every month now, we hear of more high-profile cases of former footballers being diagnosed.

“Behind those high profile cases will be dozens more unreported, where families are struggling on, doing their best for their loved ones and our heroes.

“The science is clear, these injuries are clearly a result of the time these men spent playing the game we all love.

“They have unknowingly sacrificed their health for our entertainment and its time that we support them properly now.

“The Scottish Government must recognise that these injuries are a form of industrial disease and allow these players to access the support they need, and deserve.”

