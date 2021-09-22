Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A92: Drivers face roadworks disruption on main road from Dundee to Arbroath

By Jake Keith
September 22 2021, 2.50pm Updated: September 22 2021, 4.07pm
Arbroath Road A92
The roadworks will affect the A92.

A stretch of the A92 from Dundee to Arbroath will be closed overnight for roadworks starting from this weekend.

The road surfacing improvements, taking place over three weeks, will see sections of the carriageway near Dundee shut from Sunday September 26.

The project will involve improvements on the A92 at West Grange Roundabout and the westbound sections between Ethiebeaton and West Grange Roundabout.

Work will also take place on westbound sections approaching Panmurefield Roundabout and Panmurefield to Balgillo as well as the eastbound approach to Panmurefield Roundabout.

Closure essential for safety reasons

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “This resurfacing programme is essential to ensure the continued safe use of these areas on the A92.

“The improvements, funded by Claymore Roads, are part of our long-term A92 road maintenance programme and will help to ensure that the route remains fit for purpose for years to come.

highway maintenance

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring the safety of our roadworkers and motorists.

“However, to help limit disruption as much as possible, we have planned these works to take place overnight as well as avoiding the busier Friday and Saturday nights.

“We would encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave some extra time for travel and ask them to drive carefully through any traffic management which is in place for their safety.”

What restrictions will be in place?

The first three nights of work at West Grange Roundabout will require a road closure between 7pm to 7am.

During the closures, eastbound traffic will be diverted south from Claypotts Junction on to the B978 Claypotts Road then east on the A930 Monifieth Road, then continue on A930 Ferry Road/High Street/Panmure Street then B962 to Ardestie Interchange.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion route.

All other work will be carried out using a 10mph convoy system for safety during working hours.

But the restrictions will be removed outwith these hours.

