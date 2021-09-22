A92: Drivers face roadworks disruption on main road from Dundee to Arbroath

A stretch of the A92 from Dundee to Arbroath will be closed overnight for roadworks starting from this weekend.

The road surfacing improvements, taking place over three weeks, will see sections of the carriageway near Dundee shut from Sunday September 26.

The project will involve improvements on the A92 at West Grange Roundabout and the westbound sections between Ethiebeaton and West Grange Roundabout.

Work will also take place on westbound sections approaching Panmurefield Roundabout and Panmurefield to Balgillo as well as the eastbound approach to Panmurefield Roundabout.

Closure essential for safety reasons

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “This resurfacing programme is essential to ensure the continued safe use of these areas on the A92.

“The improvements, funded by Claymore Roads, are part of our long-term A92 road maintenance programme and will help to ensure that the route remains fit for purpose for years to come.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring the safety of our roadworkers and motorists.

“However, to help limit disruption as much as possible, we have planned these works to take place overnight as well as avoiding the busier Friday and Saturday nights.

“We would encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave some extra time for travel and ask them to drive carefully through any traffic management which is in place for their safety.”

What restrictions will be in place?

The first three nights of work at West Grange Roundabout will require a road closure between 7pm to 7am.

During the closures, eastbound traffic will be diverted south from Claypotts Junction on to the B978 Claypotts Road then east on the A930 Monifieth Road, then continue on A930 Ferry Road/High Street/Panmure Street then B962 to Ardestie Interchange.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion route.

All other work will be carried out using a 10mph convoy system for safety during working hours.

But the restrictions will be removed outwith these hours.