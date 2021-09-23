Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car near Morgan Academy in Dundee

By Amie Flett and James Simpson
September 23 2021, 2.03pm Updated: September 23 2021, 2.18pm
Emergency services on the scene at Dura Street.
A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Morgan Academy in Dundee.

Police and ambulances attended the scene at around 12.15pm on Thursday, on Dura Street in Stobswell.

One man who was parked in the nearby car park said: “There were police officers taking statements from people nearby.

“The ambulance was stationed at the scene for a while and there were a lot of Morgan Academy pupils mulling around.

Girl taken to hospital

“Someone said it was a pupil that had been injured and there did appear to be teachers from the school at the scene as well.

“I just hope the person wasn’t too seriously injured.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.15 pm on Thursday, police attended a report of a child being struck by a car in Dura Street, Dundee.

“The female child has been taken to hospital by ambulance.”

