Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car near Morgan Academy in Dundee

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Morgan Academy in Dundee.

Police and ambulances attended the scene at around 12.15pm on Thursday, on Dura Street in Stobswell.

One man who was parked in the nearby car park said: “There were police officers taking statements from people nearby.

“The ambulance was stationed at the scene for a while and there were a lot of Morgan Academy pupils mulling around.

Girl taken to hospital

“Someone said it was a pupil that had been injured and there did appear to be teachers from the school at the scene as well.

“I just hope the person wasn’t too seriously injured.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.15 pm on Thursday, police attended a report of a child being struck by a car in Dura Street, Dundee.

“The female child has been taken to hospital by ambulance.”